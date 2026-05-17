Police Mourn 17 Officers Killed by Terrorists at Army Special Forces School in Yobe

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force has mourned the death of 17 police officers who were killed in a terrorist attack on the Nigerian Army Special Forces School in Buni Yadi, Gujba Local Government Area (LGA) of Yobe State.

The officers, who were undergoing specialised operational training at the military institution, lost their lives during a coordinated attack launched by terrorists in the early hours of May 8, 2026.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Anthony Placid, said the attackers stormed the facility from multiple directions at about 1:15 a.m., leading to intense confrontation with security personnel at the school.

He noted that several Nigerian Army personnel also paid the supreme sacrifice while bravely resisting the attack.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Olatunji Disu, described the fallen officers as courageous and dedicated personnel who demonstrated exceptional patriotism and commitment to national security through their participation in advanced counter-terrorism and tactical training programmes.

The IG also conveyed the condolences of the entire Nigeria Police Force to the families of the deceased officers, assuring them that the sacrifices of the fallen personnel would never be forgotten.

“In further demonstration of solidarity and support, the Commissioner of Police, Yobe State Command, Mr. Usman Kanfani Jibrin, visited the institution on behalf of the IG, where he commiserated with the Commandant of the School, Brigadier General AC Enuagu, officers of the Nigerian Army, and surviving police personnel undergoing training at the facility.

“He commended the resilience and courage of the surviving officers and encouraged them to remain resolute in completing the training programme in honour of their fallen colleagues,” the statement said.

The IG further assured Nigerians that the Force, in collaboration with the Armed Forces and other security agencies, would sustain ongoing efforts to track down and bring those responsible for the attack to justice.

The Nigeria Police Force also paid tribute to the courage, sacrifice and dedication of the deceased officers, stating that their service and commitment to duty would continue to be honoured by the nation.