Obidient, Kwankwasiyya Movements Push for Consensus NDC Presidential Ticket, Raise Funds

•NDC moves to avert crisis over 2027 tickets, promises transparent primaries

Chuks Okocha and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Supporters of the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi and his former counterpart in the Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso have agreed to work towards a consensus presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general election, saying unity was key to defeating the ruling party.

This is as the leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has moved to calm growing concerns among aspirants and party loyalists over the process for selecting candidates ahead of the 2027 general election, pledging transparent primaries and warning against actions that could trigger internal crises or litigation.

The decision of the Obidients and Kwankwasiyya movements was announced yesterday at the NDC Aspirants’ Summit in Abuja, where both the Obidient and Kwankwasiyya movements declared plans to mobilise resources for a joint ticket.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, said supporters would raise ₦60 million to purchase a joint presidential nomination form for Obi and Kwankwaso.

Tanko said the move was a reflection of the growing belief among grassroots supporters that a united front would improve their chances of victory and mobilise voters across regions.

He described the collaboration as a response to public demand for credible leadership and a viable alternative to the current political establishment.

Speaking on behalf of Obi, former Inter-Party Advisory Council Chairman, Chief Peter Ameh, urged aspirants to embrace integrity, sacrifice and people-oriented leadership.

“Nigeria does not need more politicians; it needs statesmen and women who will prioritise the public over personal gain and greed,” Ameh said.

He warned against violence, vote-buying and manipulation, stressing that leadership should begin with integrity in the pursuit of power.

“The world is watching, and Nigerians are watching,” he added.

He also condemned post-election defections, describing them as a breach of trust that weakened democratic values and voter confidence.

Similarly, the Coordinator of the Kwankwaso National Network (KNN), Moshood Shittu, representing Kwankwaso, said Nigeria’s challenges stem largely from the absence of sincere and committed leaders.

“One day, the people will come together and say enough is enough. The resilience of grassroots supporters demands change,” he said.

He argued that the country’s main problem was not a lack of resources but the failure of leaders to tell the truth and place national interest above personal ambition.

Also speaking, the National Secretary of the NDC, Ikenna Enekweizu, assured party members of a free, fair and transparent primary process ahead of 2027.

He dismissed claims of a secret list of candidates, saying all aspirants who purchased forms would participate in a transparent process through primaries or consensus.

Enekweizu announced that women and youths aged 18 to 35 would pay 50 per cent of nomination fees, while persons with disabilities would pay 25 per cent, in a bid to encourage broader participation.

On his part, a chieftain of the NDC, Buba Galadima said the Electoral Act restricted parties to consensus or direct primaries, a structure he claimed was designed to disadvantage the opposition.

Citing the violent 2011 direct primaries in Kano, he recalled that the process led to deaths, injuries and a N150 million court fine against him as CPC National Secretary.

Galadima argued that direct primaries often ended in conflict and litigation, urging parties to adopt consensus after proper consultations to maintain unity and avoid legal battles.