Oyo School Abduction Exposed Major Intelligence Gap, Says Makinde, Inaugurates Violent Crime Response Unit

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Oyo State Governor, Mr Seyi Makinde, has declared that the school abduction incident, which occurred last Friday in Orire Local Government Area (LGA) of the state exposed a major gap in intelligence gathering and information-sharing, warning residents against withholding critical security information from law enforcement agencies.

The governor made the statement yesterday during the inauguration of the newly established Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU) of the Nigeria Police Force and the commissioning of its headquarters in Ibadan.

Makinde said preliminary findings surrounding the Orire incident revealed that suspicious movements and activities were not reported quickly to security agencies, thereby undermining efforts to prevent the tragedy.

“From what we know so far about yesterday’s incident in Orire Local Government, there is still a big gap in giving timely information to security agencies. When you see strange movements or suspicious behaviour, please report it,” the governor said.

He stressed that the incident underscored the urgent need for stronger collaboration between residents and security agencies, noting that the government alone could not guarantee security without the active cooperation of the public.

The governor described the launch of the specialised tactical unit as a timely and strategic response to rising cases of kidnapping and violent crimes across the country, particularly in the wake of recent security challenges in Oyo State.

According to Makinde, VCRU was the first of its kind in the South-west region and represented a renewed commitment by the state government and security agencies to strengthen the state’s security architecture.

He said the abduction incident had deeply troubled families and communities across the state, noting, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that have lost their loved ones. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.“

Makinde maintained that security must never be taken for granted, warning that economic growth, investment, tourism and social stability could only thrive in an environment where lives and property are adequately protected.

The governor said his administration had continued to invest heavily in security through logistics support, surveillance infrastructure, mobility support, intelligence-sharing and improved inter-agency collaboration.

He described the VCRU as a more intelligent, professional and rapid-response approach to combating violent crimes, while commending the emphasis placed on tactical preparedness, professionalism, accountability and respect for human rights.

“I watched the demonstration by the unit and I want to say that you are truly prepared,” Makinde added.

The governor also assured the police and other security agencies operating in the state of continued government support in protecting lives and property.

He commended the Inspector-General of Police (IG), Tunji Disu, and the Oyo State Police Command for establishing the unit, describing it as a successful partnership between the federal government and sub-national authorities, adding, “The initiative is federal, but the impact is local,” he said.