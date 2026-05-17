ADC Postpones Screening of Presidential, Governorship Aspirants, LP Constitutes Committee for Exercise

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has shifted its presidential and governorship screening exercises to Monday, May 18.

This is just as the Labour Party (LP) has constituted an eight-man committee for the screening of aspirants for various elective positions in the 2027 general election.

In a statement issued yesterday by ADC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Bolaji Abdullahi, the party said, ”It wishes to inform all presidential and governorship aspirants that the party’s screening exercise earlier scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to Monday, May 18, 2026.”

The statement further stated that due to the security situation affecting some parts of Northern Nigeria, the screening of affected federal lawmakers’ aspirants would take place in Abuja.

It added that all affected aspirants would be duly contacted with the updated schedules and necessary details.

The party said that it regretted any inconvenience this adjustment might cause and appealed for the understanding and cooperation of all aspirants and stakeholders.

Three presidential aspirants – former Vice President, Atiku Abubukar; former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi and renowned economist, Hayatudeen Mohammed are contesting for the party’s presidential ticket in the January 2027 general election.

In a related development, the LP has constituted an eight-man committee for the screening of aspirants for various elective positions in the 2027 general election.

This was contained in a special public announcement jointly signed by the party’s National Chairman, Senator Nenadi Usman and the National Secretary, Iheanacho Obioma and made available to journalists in Abuja.

The notice said that the committee was set up pursuant to Articles 20(1B) (d), 20 (2) (d) and 27 of the party’s constitution as well as the provisions of electoral guidelines for the 2026 primaries.

The notice named Usman as Chairman of the screening committee, with members including: Mrs Oluchi Okpara, Mohammed Salisu, Mrs. Martina Umana, Mrs. Deborah Yusuf, Chibuzo Okereke and Dr. Olu Ayewo, while Obioma will serve as Secretary.

The committee was mandated to be solely responsible for the screening of the party’s aspirants for nomination primaries for presidential, governorship and National Assembly offices as well as to select and recommend qualified ones.

The committee’s terms of reference also include: screening aspirants in line with the party’s constitution, its 2026 electoral guidelines and the Electoral Act 2026,

The notice said that the committee should be guided by the guidelines issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The screening committee is also expected to verify the authenticity and completeness of documents submitted by aspirants and ensure compliance with statutory and party eligibility requirements.

In addition, it is required to submit its report within the timeline stipulated in the party’s schedule of activities and timetable for the primary elections, while carrying out any additional responsibilities assigned by the party’s national leadership.

It was gathered that according to the timetable, the screening of House of Assembly and governorship positions would be carried out on May 20, while the National Assembly and presidency will hold on May 22.