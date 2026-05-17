Ndume Confirms 42 Abducted after School Invasion in Borno Village

Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (Borno South) yesterday confirmed that no fewer than 42 students, including children, were abducted when armed members of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists invaded Primary and Junior Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Mussa, in Askira -Uba Local Government Area of the state last Friday.

This is as he appealed to the security agencies, especially the troops of the Joint Task Force North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, to intensify efforts in rescuing the victims.

Force North East ‘Operation HADIN KAI’, to intensify efforts in rescuing the victims.

He said the traumatising incident which have forced many parents and guardians into hopelessness is barbaric and disheartening.

Ndume, whose constituency has remained under constant attacks and destruction in recent times, especially with Thursday’s attacks on some Chibok communities of Bambatsu and Ngadarma, where several people, including the elderly, were killed, explained that the Mussa Schools abduction is more terrifying because the incident happened at a time when poor and resilient students were engaged in their early morning class lessons.

The senator stated this in a press statement he personally signed and issued to journalists in Maiduguri.

He said that the information at his disposal, which he got from the schools’ authorities, indicated that “four students were abducted from the GDSS (two male and two female), 28 pupils were abducted from the primary section, while 10 children were abducted from their various residential houses, making total of 42 persons”.

Ndume, former Chairman of the Senate Committee on Army, reiterated his appeal to the security agencies, especially the Nigerian Army, to intensify efforts in rescuing the innocent victims.

He also condoled with the families of those who lost their lives in Chibok communities and other attacks in the Southern Borno Senatorial District.