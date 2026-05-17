ECOWAS Lawmakers Push for Stronger Regional Response to Insecurity in Sahel

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for a stronger response to terrorism in the Sahel region.

The regional parliament argued that terrorism and political instability in the Sahel remained among the most serious threats confronting West Africa.

Addressing journalists at the end of the First Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Abuja, Hon. Dominic Napara of Ghana and Hon. Amodu Camera of The Gambia expressed concern about the security consequences of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger withdrawing from ECOWAS.

They argued that the three countries remained critical to the region’s security and economic architecture.

Dominic said the security challenges in the Sahel had direct consequences for neighbouring countries, including Nigeria and Ghana, stressing that terrorism was a common enemy that demands a united response.

“Whatever happens in those countries affects all of us. Terrorism is a common enemy, and we must work together to confront it,” he said.

Camara, on his part, added: “It is not about the individual countries, but it is about the people within the entire sub-region. And particularly because we are all one and doing things simultaneously. It’s an unfortunate situation because what we started as a sub-region was to come together.

“And we express our sympathy to the government of Mali and then to the families that have been affected. And we are all coming together to fight this common enemy as terrorists. And that is not about Mali, Nigeria, Ghana, or Senegal. It’s about a common enemy we are all to fight. So, it’s not only about Mali, it’s about all of us. It is important that we see ourselves in that light.

“So, we need to come together as a body and see how we are going to fight it.”

“And here I mean it will affect our citizens, the citizens of the sub-region. And these are the citizens we represent in the ECOWAS Parliament. So, basically, whatever needs to be done as in the resolution, these are resolutions that will be transferred to the Commission and moved to the various Councils of Ministers so that they can act accordingly.”

They stressed that the ECOWAS Parliament had consistently raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation and adopted resolutions urging the ECOWAS Commission and the Authority of Heads of State and Government to sustain dialogue with the breakaway states while protecting the interests of citizens across the sub-region.