TETFund to Operationalise Four Zonal Labs Before 2027

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja





The Executive Secretary of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, has disclosed that four out of the six proposed multi-purpose zonal laboratories across Nigeria would be fully equipped and operational before 2027 as part of efforts to strengthen research and industrial development in the country.

Echono made this known yesterday in Abuja while receiving the report of the Advisory Committee on the Equipping of TETFund Multipurpose Zonal Laboratories, chaired by former Acting Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission, Chris Maiyaki.

The committee was inaugurated on 17 February 2026, to advise TETFund on the most suitable scientific and technological equipment for the six regional laboratories located across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones.

Speaking during the presentation, Echono explained that the idea of establishing central multi-purpose laboratories had been conceived more than a decade ago but was delayed after the government at the time prioritised the establishment of new universities instead of regional research centres.

He noted that recent global advancements in science, technology and public health had further highlighted the urgent need for modern laboratories capable of supporting Nigeria’s research ecosystem and industrial transformation agenda.

“Our country is in dire need of these facilities as engines of growth to stimulate industrial transformation and research,” Echono stated.

“The flagship of these efforts are these multi-purpose laboratories. They will wipe away our sense of shame and restore our national pride,” he added.

The TETFund boss explained that the projects were being implemented in phases due to funding limitations.

He said Bayero University Kano is among the first institutions nearing completion and would begin receiving equipment before August this year.

He added that three other laboratories were expected to reach advanced completion stages by February next year, bringing the number of operational centres to four before 2027.

Echono said TETFund deliberately synchronised equipment procurement and installation with the completion of the laboratory buildings to avoid commissioning empty facilities.

“We thought it wise rather than wait and commission empty buildings, it was good to synchronise the equipment phase so that procurement and installation can commence immediately the structures are ready,” he explained.

He further disclosed that members of the advisory committee would continue to monitor implementation to ensure that all supplied equipment met approved technical specifications and quality standards, including conducting pre-shipment inspections where necessary.

Earlier, Maiyaki said the committee reviewed policy documents and conducted verification visits to the six host institutions, namely Bayero University Kano, Yakubu Gowon University, University of Lagos, University of Maiduguri, University of Nigeria and University of Port Harcourt.

He noted that construction progress varied significantly, with Bayero University Kano recording about 80 per cent completion, while some other sites remained at early stages.