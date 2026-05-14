ACCI President Urges Nigerian Exporters to Exploit China’s Zero-tariff Access to Enhance Competitiveness, Others

James Emejo in Abuja





The President, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Chief Emeka Obegolu, yesterday described China’s recently announced zero-tariff policy for African countries as a significant strategic opening capable of reshaping Nigeria’s export performance.

He said the initiative has the potential to accelerate the country’s industrialisation, and strengthen Africa–China trade relations.

The zero-tariff policy for 53 African countries was announced by Chinese President Xi Jinping on February 14, 2026, during the 39th African Union Summit, with implementation commencing May 1, 2026.

Reacting to the policy introduced by the Government of China, Obegolu said the initiative represented a deliberate shift towards more balanced global trade relations and offers African economies a rare opportunity to expand their participation in international markets on improved terms.

He noted that for Nigeria, the development comes at a critical time when economic diversification and non-oil export expansion had become urgent national priorities.

The ACCI president stressed that the country must respond proactively by scaling up the production and export of value-added goods rather than continuing its dependence on primary commodities.

According to him, priority export segments should include cocoa and cocoa derivatives, sesame seeds, cashew nuts, ginger, leather products, textiles, and other agro-processed goods with strong demand in the Chinese market.

Obegolu however, reaffirmed the chamber’s commitment, as the leading Organised Private Sector voice in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and its environs, to mobilising businesses, SMEs, and investors toward building competitive export value chains capable of meeting international quality standards.

He further observed that the zero-tariff arrangement had the potential to improve the price competitiveness of Nigerian exports, expand market access, and generate increased foreign exchange earnings.

He added that the policy could also serve as a catalyst for job creation, industrial expansion, and SME development if properly harnessed.

Obegolu cautioned that the benefits of the policy would only be fully realised if Nigeria addresses structural constraints within its export ecosystem.

He called for urgent investments in agro-processing, storage facilities, logistics infrastructure, packaging, and quality assurance systems to enhance global competitiveness.

He also urged government at all levels to strengthen policy support in areas such as ease of doing business, export financing, industrial incentives, and trade facilitation frameworks that enable private sector participation in global value chains.

In addition, he emphasised the importance of deeper collaboration between the public and private sectors in developing export-oriented industries, while ensuring greater inclusion of youth and women entrepreneurs in international trade opportunities.

He warned that Nigeria must avoid remaining a supplier of raw materials in the global market, stressing that value addition and domestic processing are essential to improving export earnings and economic resilience.

He reaffirmed ACCI’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote trade expansion, enterprise development, and sustainable economic growth, urging Nigerian businesses to take advantage of China’s market of over 1.4 billion consumers.