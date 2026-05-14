Ogun Customs Intercepts N6.7bn Worth of Cannabis, Rice, Others

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Ogun I Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed the interception of contraband goods with a cumulative Duty Paid Value (DPV) of over N6.77 billion within 41 days, including more than 10,000 parcels of cannabis indica, popularly known as “Ghana Loud.”

The interception was disclosed by Acting Customs Area Controller, Olukayode Afeni, at a news briefing at Idiroko, Ogun State.

Afeni, a Deputy Customs Controller, said the seizures were made through intensified intelligence operations and inter-agency collaboration aimed at dismantling smuggling networks operating across Ogun State.

He stated that the command remained committed to securing Nigeria’s land borders and frustrating the activities of economic saboteurs undermining the country’s economy.

He said the latest operations resulted in 73 seizures, comprising 1,759 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 10,126 parcels of cannabis indica weighing about 4,627 kilograms, with an estimated street value exceeding N5 billion, as well as 26 sacks of raw cannabis sativa.

Other intercepted items included 2,685 kegs of 25-litre vegetable oil, 14,550 litres of Premium Motor Spirit stored in jerricans, 46 bags of foreign sugar, 66 bales of second-hand clothing, 205 packs of footwear, 77 cartons of Analgin injection without NAFDAC registration numbers, and 50 cartons of expired Maggi seasoning cubes.

The acting controller said the command also seized cartons of basmati rice, organic honey, used clothes, diesel, spaghetti, macaroni, ladies’ handbags, and two used vehicles.

Afeni disclosed that six live pangolins intercepted during operations had already been handed over to the relevant agency for appropriate action.

He stated that the command had earlier, on March 16, handed over 2,543 parcels of cannabis sativa to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Idiroko Special Command, stressing that the latest seizures demonstrate that Customs officers have intensified their anti-smuggling strategies rather than relaxing enforcement efforts.

The acting controller warned that the growing abuse of cannabis posed a serious threat to national security, linking the illicit drug trade to crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, cultism, terrorism and banditry.

He said, “From January to date, we have taken 26,002 parcels of cannabis off the streets. This is not just a seizure; it is a preventive measure against drug-related crises capable of overwhelming our healthcare and rehabilitation systems.

“Importation of rice through land borders remained prohibited under federal government policy designed to encourage local production and boost food self-sufficiency.”

Afeni said persistent smuggling of foreign rice continued to threaten Nigeria’s economic growth and agricultural development, urging Nigerians to support government policies aimed at strengthening local industries.

Highlighting one of the major interceptions, Afeni revealed that Customs operatives intercepted a DAF truck with registration number MSA105XB along the Sagamu Interchange/Ogere axis on May 5, loaded with 2,185 kegs of smuggled vegetable oil.

He said unchecked importation of vegetable oil was negatively affecting local producers, threatening jobs and exposing consumers to health risks associated with adulterated products.

The Customs boss added that another operation conducted on May 7 along the same corridor led to the interception of a Volvo truck carrying unregistered pharmaceutical products, expired food items, rice, vegetable oil, footwear, and used clothes.

Beyond enforcement activities, Afeni announced that the command generated N125.43 million between March 16 and May 12, 2026, through baggage assessment and auction of seized petroleum products.

He further disclosed that the Command facilitated exports of 95 metric tonnes of goods valued at over N1 billion Free on Board (FOB), describing it as evidence that legitimate cross-border trade os gradually improving.

He assured compliant traders of maximum cooperation from the command, stating that Customs has begun reducing operational bottlenecks to ease lawful trade activities.

Afeni also revealed that the Ogun I Command was transitioning into a new era of digital enforcement through the deployment of advanced geospatial technology in line with the modernisation agenda of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

He said the technology-driven approach would strengthen intelligence-led border monitoring, improve transparency and align the command’s operations with global customs standards under the World Customs Organisation SAFE Framework.

Afeni commended sister security agencies, including NDLEA, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), and Nigeria Police for their collaboration in combating smuggling and trans-border crimes.

He reaffirmed the command’s commitment to patriotism, economic security, and protection of Nigerians from harmful and prohibited goods.