  • Thursday, 14th May, 2026

Relief for Maduka  Okoye as Betting Charges Dropped

Featured | 13 seconds ago

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been cleared of any wrongdoing after a betting-related fraud investigation against him was permanently dropped by an Italian court, bringing an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the Udinese shot-stopper.

Okoye, who has been in impressive form for Udinese this season, was earlier charged in connection with a betting scandal that led to his absence from several matches for the Italian club.

The Nigeria international was sidelined for six league matches at the start of the campaign, missing games against Hellas Verona, Inter Milan, Pisa, AC Milan, Sassuolo, and Cagliari.

Although he returned to action in October, the aggravated fraud investigation linked to the betting scandal remained ongoing.

Okoye was sidelined for six matches at the start of the Italian Serie A season, missing games against Hellas Verona, Inter Milan, Pisa, AC Milan, Sassuolo, and Cagliari.

Although he returned to action in October, the aggravated fraud investigation linked to the betting scandal remained ongoing.

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