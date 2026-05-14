NEO Invests N90M in Indigenous Engineering Innovation as 30 Teams Compete

The Nigerian Engineering Olympiad (NEO) has unveiled 30 outstanding innovation teams selected to advance to the regional stage of its national competition, a 10-month initiative aimed at transforming academic research into commercially viable and sustainable enterprises.

Each shortlisted team will receive a N3 million grant for prototype development and technical mentorship, representing an immediate N90 million investment in indigenous innovation.

Chosen from 375 submissions, the teams represent higher institutions across Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, with five projects emerging from each zone. Launched in November 2025, the Olympiad seeks to bridge the long-standing gap between theoretical engineering education and practical industrial application.

The competition now enters a rigorous regional phase where teams from federal, state, and private universities, as well as polytechnics, will compete for 12 places at a national bootcamp in Lagos. Projects are being assessed on technical excellence, originality, feasibility, scalability, sustainability, and their relevance to Nigeria’s infrastructure and economic needs.

The 12 successful teams will undergo intensive mentorship in business development and industry best practices before progressing to semi-final knockout rounds. Ultimately, four finalist teams will compete for a share of N100 million in seed funding at the Grand Finale.

General Manager for Integrated Gas Development at First E&P, Yetunde Taiwo, said initiatives like the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad are crucial to reducing brain drain by creating clear career pathways for young engineers. She noted that supporting STEM education and innovation would strengthen Nigeria’s engineering sector while inspiring youths to develop solutions capable of transforming industries and improving lives.

The initiative comes at a critical time for Nigeria’s engineering sector. Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, noted that despite Nigeria’s vast human capital, only about 5% of engineering graduates are considered industry-ready, while over 70% lack the practical technical skills required by modern industries.

According to him, the Olympiad is designed to position Nigeria as an engineering innovation hub by identifying and nurturing exceptional talent nationwide.

President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ali Alimasuya Rabiu, described the programme as a bold step toward repositioning young engineers as drivers of sustainable national development, especially in renewable energy, smart cities, healthcare technology, and manufacturing.

Country Director of Enactus Nigeria, Michael Ajayi, said the initiative would harness the creativity and energy of young Nigerians to solve real-world challenges, build sustainable businesses, and create jobs.

General Manager of Nigerian Content Development at Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, Mr. Olanrewaju Olawuyi, described the Nigerian Engineering Olympiad as a strategic platform for building indigenous engineering capacity, promoting innovation, practical problem-solving, and industry readiness. He reaffirmed the company’s commitment to supporting young talents through mentorship, technical guidance, and partnerships that can turn innovative ideas into scalable solutions for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

The Olympiad is sponsored by the NCDMB, funded by Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited and First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company (First E&P), with the NSE serving as technical partner and Enactus Nigeria as implementing partner.

Over the next three years, the NEO is projected to produce more than 150 engineering prototypes and several startups, helping to strengthen indigenous engineering capacity and reduce dependence on imported technologies.