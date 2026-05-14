LASUBEB, Firm Partner to Enhance Academic Excellence

PalmPay Group has announced a strategic partnership with Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) to recognise and reward high-performing students in selected public schools across Lagos, as a broader commitment to supporting ambition and expanding opportunities for young Nigerians.

Nigeria continues to face a significant out-of-school children challenge. According to UNICEF, 18.3 million school age children are currently out of the classroom.

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director at PalmPay, Chika Nwosu, said: “Recognising and rewarding high-performing students goes beyond celebrating excellence. It reinforces the value of education, strengthens motivation, and supports families in keeping their children in school. Through our partnership with LASUBEB, we are contributing to an ecosystem where young people are encouraged to stay engaged and pursue their ambitions.”

By working directly within the public education system, the initiative is designed to deliver support where it can make the greatest difference. When students see their efforts recognised and rewarded, it strengthens their commitment to learning and helps families see that academic discipline and consistency can open doors to real opportunity.