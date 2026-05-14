Digital Procurement Africa Summit 2026 Holds in Lagos

Gloopro, Africa’s premier enterprise eProcurement and Procurement-as-a-Service (PaaS) provider, is set to host the Digital Procurement Africa (DPA) Summit 2026 at the Lagos Eko Hotel and Suites on May 26.



The summit will bring together C-suite executives, policymakers, procurement heads, and supply chain leaders from across the continent for a high-level conversation on the future of enterprise procurement in Africa.



Themed: ‘Accelerating Procurement Transformation for Large Enterprises in the Digital Era’, the summit seeks to address the unstructured supply chain system across African countries, with a view to providing opportunities and access to a structured supply chain system. The summit is also designed as a focused executive forum to address the challenges in African enterprises and to capture the full value of digital procurement.



Speaking at a press conference in Lagos to announce the summit, the CEO of Gloopro, Dr. Olumide Olusanya, said Africa’s procurement ecosystem was entering a defining moment, adding that digital transformation is at the centre of it all. “The DPA Summit 2026 is a call to the leaders shaping the future of procurement across public and private sectors to come together, share what is genuinely working on the ground, and commit to the practical shifts that our continent now requires,” Olusanya said.



According to Olusanya, the international and local experts in procurement that will speak at the summit will explain what digital procurement means, and the potential impact of procurement to organisations that are supposed to be leveraging digital procurement as a means of strategic lever to achieve their own business objectives.



Speaking about the benefits of the summit to organisations, Olusanya said speakers will share their experiences that will turn out to be eye-opener to others that are not aware of the impactful things that are happening in the procurement sector and to those who think Nigeria is still far behind in terms of procurement.



According to him, the summit will present a platform where Nigeria and the rest of Africa will begin to migrate from the unstructured procurement supply chain system, to a structured procurement supply chain system.



Strategic Event Planner for the Digital Procurement Africa Summit (DPA) 2026, Remi Ibitoye, said: “The DPA summit is coming at a time where synergy and collaboration is something that everyone who wants to succeed in business or anything now realizes is quite important. So the vision for the summit is to ensure that we have procurement executives in a room, to have a curated conversation where they can see and discuss about procurement in Africa and where it should be at this point. There is need for Nigerians and Africans to begin to move in that direction to ensure that procurement now becomes really the strategic lever for business profitability.”

Confirmed participants include executives from leading multinationals, large enterprises, and public institutions.



Sub themes and focused case session on the agenda include: The hidden costs of manual procurement systems and plugging enterprise leakage; From Gatekeeper to Value Creator: Reclaiming executive time through automation; and Leveraging digital procurement as a governance tool for tail-spend and decentralised purchasing.