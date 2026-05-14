Akpabio, Uzodimma and Game2027

Olusegun Adeniyi

Despite Standing Rules practically exempting him from serving as a principal officer in the 8th Senate, the name of a certain Godswill Akpabio was announced in plenary as Minority Leader on 28th July 2015. Having left office as Akwa Ibom State Governor just a few weeks before, Akpabio had been nominated by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the position. But Kabir Marafa, then an All Progressives Congress (APC) Senator from Zamfara State, challenged the decision on grounds that Akpabio was not qualified to be a principal officer in the chamber as a first-time senator, especially when the PDP had many returning (ranking) senators who could fill the position.

Although Marafa cited the requisite provisions of the Senate Standing Rules to back his claim, he was immediately countered by then Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, who insisted that it was an internal affair of the PDP and none of his (Marafa’s) business as an APC member. “If the ranking senators cannot take the position for any reason, then the next level of ranking senators can be considered,” Ekweremadu argued, while explaining that Akpabio was the only candidate the PDP would nominate for the office. In using his gavel to end the debate, then Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki told Marafa that since the PDP senators were not complaining, he (Marafa) should “stop crying more than the bereaved.”

Of course, we all remember that three years later, precisely on 7 August 2018, Akpabio resigned his position as Minority Leader, joined the ruling APC and was subsequently ‘rewarded’ with a cabinet appointment by the late President Muhammadu Buhari. But having learnt enough (from his own experience) on how the Senate Standing Rules could easily be manipulated to achieve a predetermined end, it came as no surprise that Akpabio would ram through a controversial rule that legislates for his future ambition. In the coming 11th Senate, according to the ‘Akpabio Law’, nobody can be Senate President “unless he has been elected and served as a Senator for at least two full terms of eight years, one of which shall immediately precede such election.”

Barely 48 hours after the controversial session ended, Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele came with another amendment to the amendment because they had put the cart before the horse. “Election of the officers will have to take place, as it had always been, before the swearing-in of senators,” Opeyemi said in explaining how they breached section 52 of the 1999 Constitution while enacting the ‘Akpabio Law’. Of course, the ‘minor error’ was immediately corrected and the new rule still stands but Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who had opposed the whole shenanigan, put something on record. “I believe the average age in this Senate is over 40, and so we don’t have an excuse for youthful exuberance,” Oshiomhole said while criticising the underhand manner the amendment was imposed without debate such that basic errors were made in the process. He then amplified his misgivings on ARISE Television during the week: “You don’t make laws either for yourself or against specific individuals that you fear will come.”

The new rule is reportedly targeted at the current Imo State Governor, Chief Hope Uzodimma, who represented Imo West Senatorial District from 2011 to 2019. Beyond his position in the APC hierarchy as Chair of their Governors Forum, Uzodimma understands how the game is played in the Senate chamber where, as of today, he has spent more time than Akpabio. And Uzodimma is a politician you ignore to your own peril. As an aside, the battle for the Imo West Senatorial ticket promises to be intriguing. Uzodimma will battle former Governor Rochas Okorocha (who had also spent 2019 to 2023 in the Senate) and the incumbent Osita Izunaso who had similarly been in the Senate between 2007 and 2011 before the current session. Interestingly, Uzodimma’s gubernatorial tenure ends in January 2028 so by contesting for Senate in the 2027 general election, all kinds of cold calculations, including getting a ‘placeholder’ to warm a critical public office for him, are being designed. “My dear people of Imo West Senatorial District have once again called upon me to serve, and I have accepted the noble call with humility, sincerity of purpose, and unwavering commitment to the collective advancement of our people,” Uzodimma posted on his X handle after the screening by his party last weekend.

Since no law bars him from contesting the Senate even as a serving governor, Uzodimma is in a prime position to eat his cake and still have it. If he loses the senatorial election, he remains the Governor of Imo State. If he wins the election and the Senate Presidency gambit fails, he can still refuse to be sworn in as an ‘ordinary’ Senator and return to Imo. Should that happen, the seat will be declared vacant. And knowing Nigeria, the subsequent by-election can even be delayed until Uzodimma leaves office in January 2028 so he can contest again. I have looked at all the permutations on this Imo West Senatorial District matter vis-à-vis the ambition of Uzodimma and none of them is about the public good. But then, which politician is making strategic personal calculations in promotion of the public good?

Meanwhile, Akpabio may have gotten away with his new rules but if I understand how power works in Abuja, he is wasting his time. It would take no more than a few minutes to have those rules changed again the moment it becomes clear that Aso Rock prefers somebody else for the senate presidency next year. Afterall, if it were left to the Senators, Abdulaziz Yari and not Akpabio would be holding the Senate gavel today. But there are issues with the senate rules-change that we should not gloss over. When such an important institution shuns accountability to prioritise self-serving legislation that weakens public trust and undermines the rule of law, we have a problem.

It may not have been his intention but Oshiomhole touched on something fundamental in his admonition to colleagues on ‘youthful exuberance’: It is about the kind of maturity expected of the Senate. I once referenced an interesting article on the website of the Dirksen Congressional Centre written by Betty K. Koed, an associate historian at the United States Senate Historical Office. It highlights why the Senate is a critical legislative institution:



It is said that on his return from France after the framers had completed the U.S. Constitution, creating two houses of Congress, Thomas Jefferson called George Washington to account for having agreed to a second chamber. “Of what use is the Senate?” Jefferson asked Washington, as he stood before the fire with a cup of tea in his hand. As he asked the question, Jefferson poured some of the tea into his saucer, swirled it around a bit, and then poured it back into the teacup.

“You have answered your own question,” Washington replied.

“What do you mean?” Jefferson asked.

“Why did you pour the tea into your saucer?”

“To cool it,” said Jefferson.

“Just so,” said Washington, “that is why we created the Senate. The Senate is the saucer into which we pour legislation to cool.”



Although smaller in number, the Senate is the most important legislative institution which plays unique roles in federal systems. Such critical roles include the confirmation of executive/judicial appointments, removal of presidents, and in crucial national security moments, declaration of wars.Such an institution should not be a place where rules are rigged by presiding officers for self-serving ends. Therefore, the senators who conceived the ‘Akpabio Law’ may say they have the power to do what they did, but by not weighing the moral implications of their action, they have done incalculable injury to the institution.

The primary role of the legislature is to pass laws for good governance and the protection of the rights and interests of citizens. But with such a cynical rules-change, according to a Prof. Brown Imasuen, Akpabio and his cohort have effectively neutered the democratic essence of the legislature. “Leadership positions in the Senate are not mere ceremonial perches; they determine committee chairmanships, legislative priorities, budgetary allocations, and the vigour of oversight,” Imasuen wrote to explain the implications of treating power as an inheritance. “When these positions are pre-ordained for a select clique, many of whom, like Akpabio, have accumulated more scandals than achievements, the entire legislative machinery becomes an extension of personal empires rather than a servant of the people.”

To Imasuen whose trending online piece, ‘Akpabio’s Brazen Rape of Legislative Democracy,’ hits the nail on the head, the rules-change gambit exposes the rot at the core of our current democratic experiment. “A legislature that cannot even manage its own succession without descending into self-serving chicanery has no moral authority to lecture the executive or the judiciary. It becomes complicit in the national failure,” Imasuen wrote and I concur. “The developmental paralysis indicated by youth unemployment, brain drain, crumbling education and health systems, and pervasive insecurity stems fundamentally from this elite consensus that public office is a private estate, rules are malleable, and the people are expendable.”

I honestly don’t know what else to add!

Congratulations, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman made history at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) last week. She won both ‘Best Lead Actress’ for her role in ‘The Serpent’s Gift’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for her role in ‘The Herd’. I cannot think of anybody more deserving of these honours. Linda is that rare combination of a young woman who blends talent with beauty, brain, and character—a thoroughbred professional whose inner strength is as admiring as her outer charm and grace.

The story of my friendship with Linda and her husband, Ibrahim, is quite an interesting one. Ten years ago, at the instance of Pastor (Dr) Evaristus Azodoh, The Everlasting Arms Parish (TEAP) of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) initiated an annual teens career conference, with the aim of bringing accomplished Nigerians (at home and in the Diaspora) to inspire young people. Although a Christian programme, it is open to youth of all religious backgrounds—mostly undergraduates—from Abuja and environs and it is usually a big event with food, drinks, and music.

In the first edition held in 2016 with the theme, ‘Your Life, Your Future: Not a Laughing Matter’, the lead speaker was Mr Atunyota Alleluya Akpobome, popularly known as Ali Baba. Other speakers were then Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr Serah Alade, former Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) chair, Mrs Ifueko Omoigui-Okauru and the then Director General of PENCOM, Ms Chinelo Anohu. The theme for the second edition in 2017 was ‘Life is a Stage’ with foremost Nollywood actor, Mr Richard Mofe Damijo (RMD) as the anchor person. Other speakers included wife of then Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and wife of the late former Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Mrs Charity Shekari.

Considering the ease with which I secured the commitments of these two great thespians (Ali Baba and RMD) who came all the way from Lagos without demanding any money, I took it for granted that Nigerian movie/comedy/music stars are so public-spirited that they would seize opportunities to inspire young people. I have since learnt my lessons the hard way!

Subsequent efforts to invite other movie stars or musicians (including those in the Gospel genre) were met with ‘please talk to my manager’, ‘find out from my agent how much’ and all such demands. Some of the few with whom I had phone conversations even spoke to me as though they were talking to their houseboy. And then the fencing and all sorts of pranks from some that I even know personally. At the end, I came to the inescapable conclusion that even though they remain the biggest names in their crafts, Ali Baba and RMD (our own Amitabh Bachchan) were outliers. They just happen to be wonderful people.

So, when in planning the 2022 edition a number of teenagers suggested Linda’s name to headline the conference, I simply told them to forget it. I didn’t want to waste my time chasing another prima donna. It took a ‘why don’t you just try?’ plea from my wife for me to send a message to Linda after securing her email address. And then I got a pleasant surprise. After about a week, she sent this reply: “It will be an honour to be able to interact with the young people, alongside such illustrious members of the society. I will do all that I can to keep my calendar clear on the 20th August, to fly into Abuja on the day and return to Lagos on the 21st. I do not require an honorarium, as it is a charity cause. However, I do not travel alone, and would require identical logistics planned for my husband, who usually travels with me when my manager is unavailable. Kindly let me know if this works for you.”

With her husband by her side, the teenagers were able to ask Linda questions about the intersection between career and family, especially for young couples. And before they left for Lagos, I hosted them to lunch in our house. With teenagers, and friends joining us, it was a fitting climax to an amazing weekend. I still recall her parting words to the teenagers after sharing the story of her career trajectory. “Leaders are not immune to failure, just that their attitude to failure is different. They take time to reflect on what they did wrong and work on it. Leaders are focused people with vision, who are willing to ask questions,” she said while admonishing the teenagers never to forget the God factor in whatever they do. “He alone perfects all our plans.”

Over the past four years, I have found Linda to be even sweeter than she is on screen. And her husband, Ibrahim, is now my beloved aburo. Therefore, while winning two awards at the AMVCA may be a big deal, this is just the beginning for Linda. The Academy (Oscar) Awards will come.

Abuja Roads as ‘Cow Lanes’

On his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Monday, respected expert in governance and institutional reforms, @Dr Joe Abah listed six pressing issues that should engage the attention of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike. Topping his list is the manner in which cows have taken over Abuja roads, including highways. There is hardly any driver on Abuja roads who would not be frustrated with having to contend every day with what once described by Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, as ‘cattle imperialism’ under the late President Muhammadu Buhari when a political dimension was introduced to the menace. Unfortunately, the situation is now worse.

In my last column on it five years ago, The Danger of ‘Cattle Imperialism’ | THISDAYLIVE, I shared a family experience of the day I arrived home from office to meet a crowd of people, including policemen whose facility in butchering I later witnessed. Incidentally, insights shared in that column about managing ethic relations will also serve the power holders of today. But as I recalled, a cow had strayed into the small shed built for the PHCN transformer beside my house and was electrocuted immediately. The young Fulani shepherd was reportedly running to help the cow before he was restrained by the crowd that had gathered. “I shudder to imagine what would have happened to my family if the boy (who could not be more than 12 years old) had been electrocuted,” I wrote. “That is the sort of security problem created when Nigeria is turned into a grazing field.”

Now that Abuja roads have been practically taken over by cattle, I hope the FCT Minister will find a solution to this problem that has refused to go away.

• You can follow me on my X (formerly Twitter) handle, @Olusegunverdict and on www.olusegunadeniyi.com