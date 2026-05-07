Why Nigerians Are Suddenly Chasing Guinness World Records

Olaoluwa Vincent Ajayi

Long before the current rush for Guinness World Records Nigeria, the Dafinone family had already put the country on the global record map. Guinness World Records recognises the family of Senator David Omueya Dafinone for having the most chartered accountants in one family. Three sons and two daughters qualified as members of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales between 1986 and 1999, following in the footsteps of their father, who became a member of the same body in 1963.

Decades later, Nigerians are still pushing for global recognition. From food and fashion to chess, beauty, counting, hairdressing and endurance challenges, more citizens are stepping into the spotlight with bold attempts and official certificates.

What once looked like rare individual achievement has now become a visible movement. Chefs, artists, models, chess players, influencers and ordinary citizens are testing their bodies, skills and patience before local and global audiences.

But one question keeps coming up: Why are Nigerians suddenly so drawn to Guinness World Records?

Guinness World Records verifies some of the biggest, fastest and most unusual human achievements. In recent years, Nigerians have featured strongly in record categories linked to food, creativity, endurance and public performance. The trend reflects more than entertainment. It speaks to youth ambition, social media power, economic pressure and the Nigerian desire to be seen on the world stage.

Nigeria’s New Wave of Record Breakers

Hilda Baci remains one of the most visible names in this movement. In September 2025, she and Gino achieved the record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, weighing 8,780kg, in Victoria Island, Lagos. The same attempt also earned the record for the largest serving of rice. Guinness World Records said more than 16,600 portions were distributed after the cooking.

Tunde Onakoya also carried Nigeria into global headlines through chess. He and Shawn Martinez set the record for the longest chess marathon, playing for 64 hours in Times Square, New York, between April 17 and April 20, 2025. The attempt involved 473 chess games.

In beauty and media, Anita Natacha Akide, popularly known as Symply Tacha, achieved the record for the most cosmetic makeovers in 24 hours by an individual, completing 144 makeovers in Lagos in October 2025.

Favour Ogechi Ani also made history by counting out loud to 1,070,000 in Rivers State. Guinness World Records says she completed the feat over 70 consecutive days, ending on December 16, 2025.

Rema entered Guinness World Records after his global hit ‘Calm Down’ became the first song to reach No. 1 on the Official MENA Chart, the first regional streaming chart covering the Middle East and North Africa. The record showed how Nigerian music, especially Afrobeats, has moved beyond Africa to dominate major international markets.

Other Nigerians have also added to the country’s growing record list. Joshua Babatunde Aiyenuro achieved the longest professional hairdressing marathon, lasting 72 hours in Nasarawa State in January 2026. Chidinma Modupe Okafor achieved the longest marathon crocheting, lasting 100 hours and 50 minutes in Lagos in December 2025.

In fashion, Ololade Ayelabola achieved the longest distance walked on a catwalk by a model, covering 125.11km in Lagos. Her attempt also carried a message of inclusion, as other models with different body types and features joined the runway.

These achievements are not isolated. They show a growing Nigerian appetite for global visibility.

Why Nigerians Are Attracted to Guinness World Records

Several factors explain the trend.

First, Nigeria has a large and energetic youth population that wants recognition. Many young people face a tough economy, limited jobs and rising living costs. For some, a world record attempt offers more than fame. It can open doors to sponsorship, business deals, media attention and international opportunities.

Second, social media has changed everything. A record attempt no longer happens quietly. It can be streamed live on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and Facebook. Supporters can follow every hour, every meal break, every setback and every victory. One viral clip can turn a local attempt into a national conversation.

Third, Nigerians have a strong culture of ambition and public performance. The country celebrates people who push limits, endure pressure and turn personal struggle into success. A Guinness World Record fits easily into that culture. It gives effort a certificate. It gives endurance a headline. It gives talent a global platform.

There is also national pride. When a Nigerian breaks a record, many citizens see it as a shared win. The achievement becomes more than one person’s story. It becomes proof that Nigerians can compete anywhere.

What This Says About Nigerian Youth

This record-breaking movement shows the creativity, courage and hunger of Nigerian youth. In a country often associated with economic hardship, insecurity and political frustration, these records tell another story.

They show young Nigerians who refuse to wait for perfect conditions. They use what they have: skill, social media, stamina, community support and a strong personal brand.

The movement also shows how fame has changed. In the past, a person needed a major institution, television platform or government backing to become widely known. Today, a determined individual with a unique idea can attract global attention from a kitchen, salon, studio, runway or chessboard.

That shift matters. It gives young Nigerians a sense that they can create their own stage.

The Positive Side

The benefits are clear. These records boost national pride and improve Nigeria’s image. They show a country of talent, not just problems. They also promote culture. Jollof rice, Nigerian fashion, hairdressing, beauty, chess and creative endurance now appear in global record conversations.

Record holders can also gain real opportunities. Some attract sponsors. Some grow their businesses. Some become public speakers, brand ambassadors or community figures. Others use their achievement to support social causes, teach skills or inspire children.

For young people watching from home, the message is powerful: discipline and creativity can take you far.

The Risks and Criticism

Still, the trend is not without concern.

Extreme record attempts can be physically and mentally demanding. Long hours without enough rest can put people under pressure. Some attempts also appear driven more by the hunger for virality than by proper preparation.

There is another criticism: Nigeria should not become a country where young people feel they must break their bodies to be noticed. Record-breaking should inspire excellence, not desperation.

There is also the question of priorities. Critics argue that the excitement around records can distract from deeper national problems such as unemployment, poor infrastructure, weak education and insecurity. That concern is fair. But it does not cancel the value of these achievements.

The better argument is balance. Nigeria can celebrate record breakers while still demanding better governance, stronger institutions and more opportunities for young people.

Why It Matters to Nigeria’s Global Image

These Guinness World Records matter because they help change the story told about Nigeria.

The country still faces serious challenges. But stories of Nigerians breaking records remind the world that Nigeria is also a place of talent, ambition, discipline and imagination. These achievements show a generation that wants more than survival. It wants recognition, excellence and global respect.

As more Nigerians step forward with bold ideas, one thing is clear: the country is not just watching the world. It is competing in it.

Nigeria is not only producing record seekers. It is producing record breakers.

* Ajayi is the Editor, New Daily Prime