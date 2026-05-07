Utomi Rallies Big Tent Members for Massive Obidient Connect Registration

* Reaffirms commitment to single presidential candidate

The Founder of the Big Tent Coalition, Prof. Pat Utomi, has called on members of the movement across Nigeria and the diaspora to immediately intensify mobilization and drive massive registration on ObidientConnect.com, describing the platform as critical to building the grassroots structure needed to protect the people’s mandate ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a strongly worded statement to members of the Big Tent community, Prof. Utomi reaffirmed that the coalition remains committed to supporting a single presidential candidate around whom Nigerians seeking national renewal can unite.

According to him, the coalition’s mission remains firmly guided by the spirit and resolutions of the “Ibadan Declarations” of April 25, which he said continue to represent a shared commitment to national rescue, responsible leadership and democratic renewal.

“The Big Tent remains committed to that higher purpose,” Utomi stated. “We shall support a single presidential candidate—one candidate around whom the energy, hopes, and votes of all who seek a new Nigeria can be consolidated.”

The respected political economist noted that the worsening economic hardship, insecurity, institutional decline, and growing public frustration across the country make it imperative for all patriotic forces to put aside narrow political interests and work together in the national interest.

Utomi therefore urged members to urgently deepen participation on Obidient Connect by driving registrations and strengthening grassroots operational structures nationwide.

He identified three critical operational groups that require immediate expansion: Poll Centre Marshals, iREV Use Monitors, and Campaign Coordinators.

“These structures are not optional,” he said. “They are essential to the discipline, vigilance, coordination, and grassroots strength required to protect the people’s mandate and build an effective democratic movement.”

Calling for focus, sacrifice and unity, Utomi warned against fatigue, fragmentation and distractions within opposition ranks, insisting that the time had come for Nigerians to organize with clarity and purpose.

“This is not the time for hesitation,” he declared. “History will not remember us for our complaints, but for our courage to act when the nation needed us most.”

Utomi concluded with a rallying call for unity and determination among coalition members and Nigerians generally. “Nigeria must work. Nigeria can work. And together, we shall help make it so.”

The statement is expected to further energize mobilization efforts around Obidient Connect, the citizen-powered organizing platform created to connect, organize and coordinate grassroots civic participation across Nigeria’s polling units and diaspora communities ahead of the 2027 elections.