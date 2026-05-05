USOSA Mobilises Nationwide Resistance Against Asset Sale, Holds Major Awareness Walk in Lagos, Abuja, Kano

“Our Schools Are Not for Sale” – Unity Schools Alumni Storm Streets May 9

A powerful wave of resistance is building across Nigeria’s elite alumni network as the Unity Schools Old Students Association (USOSA) prepares for a coordinated nationwide awareness walk aimed at safeguarding the legacy and assets of Federal Unity Colleges.

Scheduled for Saturday, May 9, 2026, the high-impact rally will simultaneously hold in Lagos, Abuja, and Kano, drawing participation from thousands of old students under the unifying banner: “Pro Unitate – Better Together.”

Insiders within the association reveal that the rally is not just symbolic but a strategic response to growing concerns over alleged plans to commercialise or dispose of critical assets belonging to Unity Schools, a move many alumni describe as “short-sighted and dangerous.”

According to organisers, the objective is clear: to send a strong, unmistakable message to policymakers and stakeholders that the heritage of Unity Schools must be preserved, not monetised.

“This is about legacy, identity, and national cohesion,” a senior USOSA member told TheCityPulseNews under anonymity. “Unity Schools were built to foster national integration. Selling their lands or assets undermines that very foundation.”

The campaign has already gained traction online, with members urged to amplify visibility through branded display pictures and coordinated messaging ahead of the event. The mobilisation strategy reflects a well-structured advocacy push designed to capture both public attention and institutional response.

Observers note that this could mark a turning point in how alumni bodies across Nigeria engage with government policies affecting legacy institutions. USOSA’s move signals a shift from passive concern to active civic engagement , a model that could inspire similar interventions nationwide.

Security and logistics arrangements are reportedly being finalised across the three cities, with local coordinators ensuring peaceful and orderly participation.

As May 9 approaches, one thing is certain, USOSA is not merely organizing a walk, it is staging a statement and the message is unequivocal – Unity Schools are a national treasure, not a commercial asset.