Access Holdings, Coronation Partner Tate Modern on Nigerian Modernism

Kayode Tokede

Access Holdings Plc and Coronation Group commemorated World Art Day through a landmark virtual session held in partnership with Tate Modern, one of the world’s leading cultural institutions.

The event, titled, “In Conversation with Osei Bonsu: Inside Nigerian Modernism,” spotlighted the global significance of Nigerian modernism and reinforced a shared commitment to democratising access to art.

Opening the session, Chief Communications and Marketing Officer of Coronation Group, Ngozi Akinyele emphasised the enduring value of art in shaping society and identity: “We recognise that true wealth of a nation lies in three forms of capital- financial capital, cultural capital, and intellectual capital as championed by Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede Chairman, Access Holdings and Coronation Group.

While financial capital builds prosperity, cultural and intellectual capital give that prosperity meaning. One strengthens institutions, while the other shapes identity and inspires dialogue. At Coronation Group and Access Holdings, we share a conviction that access to art must be democratised, it should be for all, not a select few.”

Speaking during the session, Bonsu noted: “Nigerian Modernism is not an extension of European modernism, it is a powerful, independent reimagining of what modern art can be. Rooted in Nigeria’s rich ethnic diversity, artists developed new visual languages that reflect multiple cultural identities and histories, fundamentally reshaping how we understand modern art on a global scale.”

Delivering the closing remarks, Amaechi Okobi, Chief Communications Officer, Access Holdings Plc, reaffirmed the importance of such collaborations: “This partnership with Tate Modern reflects our broader commitment to advancing African narratives on the global stage. By creating platforms for engagement, dialogue, and learning, we are not only supporting the arts, but we are also preserving identity, fostering understanding, and investing in the cultural capital that defines who we are.”