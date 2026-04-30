UNICEF Calls for Increased Investment in Early Childhood Education

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has urged governments at all levels to prioritise and adequately fund Early Childhood Care, Development and Education (ECCDE) to tackle widening inequalities in learning outcomes.

The acting Officer-in-Charge of UNICEF Kano Field Office, Dr. Karanveer Singh, made the call during a two-day media dialogue on strengthening early childhood education and access to quality education in Katsina, Kano and Jigawa States held in Dutse-Jigawa.

With funding from the European Union (EU), the media interface brought together journalists, government officials and members of the civil society organizations from the three states.

Singh urged governments at all levels to increase budgetary allocations to the education sector, especially at the foundational level, while ensuring that funds are efficiently utilised to improve infrastructure, teacher training, and access to learning materials.

He noted that scaling up investment in early childhood education not only enhances school readiness but also reduces dropout rates and improves overall academic performance in later years.

He added that children who benefit from early learning programmes are more likely to develop essential life skills and contribute meaningfully to society than those without early childhood education.

“I urged government at all levels to ensure that ECCDE has a good representation in their annual budgets to improve early childhood education in the three states,” he said.

In his presentation on Investing in Early Childhood Education as Foundation for Reducing Out-of-School Children, Dr. Sunday Jacob said Katsina and Jigawa States had zero budgetary allocation for early childhood care, development and education.

Jacob, an Early Learning National Resource Person, explained that Kano State has a budget line for ECCDE but with a minimal release of two per cent over the past three years.

He noted that Jigawa has 2,865 ECCDE teachers, comprising 947 trained and 1,918 untrained personnel, Kano has 2,024 teachers, while Katsina has only 744.

He, however, ranked Katsina as a state with the highest number of ECCDE classrooms (3,490), followed by Jigawa (1,770) and Kano (1,511), adding that despite the increase in number of the classrooms, adequacy of classrooms remains a major concern in the three states.

Jacob said: “Despite these numbers, teacher availability remains inadequate when compared to the growing population of children enrolled in ECCDE programmes across the three states.

“This shortfall is further reflected in the children-to-teacher ratios, which are far above recommended standards. Jigawa records a ratio of 59 pupils per teacher, while Kano and Katsina report extremely high ratios of 271 and 281 respectively.

“These figures significantly exceed the recommended benchmark of one teacher to 25 children, indicating overstretched personnel and limited individual attention for learners.

“Classrooms in Jigawa and Kano are rated as inadequate, while those in Katsina are considered not adequate, with overcrowding identified as a serious issue affecting effective learning.”

In her remarks, the Jigawa State First Lady, Hajiya Hadiza Umar Namadi, commended UNICEF for supporting the state government in improving access to quality education in the state.

Represented by Khadija Mohammed, the governor’s wife reiterated her unwavering commitment to supporting initiatives that drive children’s sustainable education across the state.