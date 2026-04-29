Police, EFCC Rescue Abducted Victims from Sea Pirates

Linus Aleke in Abuja and Okon Bassey in Uyo

Pirate activities appear to be resurfacing in Nigeria’s waterways as operatives of the Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), rescued 14 victims abducted by sea pirates along the Calabar–Oron waterways.

The incident marks a concerning development for Nigeria’s maritime domain, which in recent years had recorded a significant decline in piracy.

The country had earned a piracy-free status, largely attributed to sustained government and naval operations, with the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) consistently removing Nigeria from its list of high-risk maritime nations.

However, the latest attack suggests a potential setback, raising fresh concerns about security along the nation’s waterways.

In a statement, Force Public Relations Officer, Anthony Placid, said the victims were rescued through sustained intelligence-driven operations and strong inter-agency collaboration.

He explained that acting on credible intelligence, joint operatives intensified surveillance and carried out targeted operations across identified flashpoints, leading to the safe rescue of all victims without harm.

The victims, he added, are currently undergoing medical evaluation and debriefing before being reunited with their families.

Reacting to the development, the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, commended the joint security team for the successful operation, describing it as a testament to effective coordination and intelligence-led policing.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to maritime security, assuring the public that efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend those responsible for the abduction and bring them to justice.

In a separate development, the police have condemned the fatal shooting of a suspect, Mene Ogidi, which occurred on 26 April 2026 in Effurun, Delta State.

Preliminary reports indicate that operatives attached to the Effurun Area Command acted on credible intelligence from Benin Motor Park along the Warri–Sapele Expressway, where the suspect had been apprehended by members of a transport union while attempting to waybill a parcel containing a Beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition.

However, while efforts were underway to take the suspect into lawful custody, the team leader, Nuhu Usman, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, discharged his firearm in clear violation of established regulations, resulting in the extrajudicial killing of the suspect.

Following the incident, the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force ordered the immediate transfer of the officer and his team to Force Headquarters in Abuja, where they will face the Force Disciplinary Committee for summary disciplinary action and possible prosecution.

The Inspector-General of Police expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and assured them that justice would be pursued in accordance with the law.

He also urged the public to remain calm and law-abiding as the disciplinary and legal processes proceed.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on extra-judicial actions, abuse of authority and any conduct capable of undermining public trust.