Participants Delightful as Impactful Women Administrators Workshop Ends in Abuja

The three-day CAF-WAFU B Women Football Administrators workshop ended in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja on Tuesday with participants expressing their delight with the impact of the sessions and the quality of insights and instructions provided by the facilitators.

NFF Executive Committee member Aisha Falode, who spoke on behalf of the participants, heaped plaudits on WAFU-B and CAF for organizing the workshop, saying it was ‘very insightful and impactful,’ and that it provided fresh perspectives on strategies and methods to better develop the women’s game. She described WAFU-B as not only strong and thriving, but also as the dominant zone in women’s football on the African continent.

Deputy General Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, who stood in for the host Federation, in the absence of NFF President Ibrahim Gusau and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi (away in Canada for Thursday’s FIFA Congress), expressed confidence that the participants had learnt enough to be ready and determined to change the lot of women’s football for the better when they return to their respective countries.

Philippe Tchere, WAFU-B’s Executive Director, praised the NFF for a marvelous hosting of the three-day workshop while also commending the Confederation of African Football, facilitators and other stakeholders who contributed to the success of the programme.

Nigeria legend Precious Dede (WAFU-B’s Football Development Manager), as well as Jules McGeever (from England) and Thuba Sibanda (from Zimbabwe), who are both CAF instructors, were the facilitators for the three-day conference.

At the event as well were CAF’s Head of Women Football, Goshime Meskerem; President of WAFU-B Women’s Football Commission, Amina Amani; NFF’s Director of Communications, Dr Ademola Olajire; NFF’s Director of Competitions, Ms Ruth David; Yousra Oukhouya, CAF Football Development Officer and; WAFU-B secretariat staff.