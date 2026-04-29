Odu’a Investment, Ibadan Economic Team, to Partner on SMEs Growth

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Group Chairman of Odu’a Investment Company Limited (OICL), Otunba Bimbo Ashiru, yesterday pledged stronger collaboration with the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, to accelerate the economic growth and investment in the ancient city of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ashiru, who pledged when he led the Board of Directors and management team of the conglomerate to the monarch at the Oke-Aremo, Ibadan palace, described Oba Ladoja as a visionary leader with a strong economic focus, noting that the palace had already reached out on areas of collaboration.

According to him, the conglomerate received and reviewed a letter from the Olubadan Economic and Investment Committee, expressing readiness for transparent and constructive engagement.

He said: “I am happy that we have a visionary leader in Kabiyesi; someone who is a chemical engineer and who also attended Harvard Business School. He has an economic team and has written to us on how we can collaborate.

“Odu’a Investment Company remains irrevocably committed to Ibadanland. We will not relent until every idle asset is productive and every willing son and daughter of Ibadan finds dignified work to do.

“Small businesses are very important because they are the drivers of any economy in the world, accounting for about 90 per cent globally. In that area, we are going to support the palace and Kabiyesi.”

Ashiru disclosed that the Olubadan Economic and Investment Committee would meet with Odu’a Investment Company on May 6 to discuss strategies for joint economic initiatives.

“You can see that on May 6, the economic team for Ibadan will come to Odu’a for a meeting, so we can see how we can navigate and move together as a team. In a few years, we will see how this collaboration evolves,” he stated.

The OICL chairman also revealed that Oba Ladoja had proposed the use of Aje House as an economic hub, assuring them that the company was open to supporting genuine investors.

According to him, “You see a Kabiyesi that wants business. If Aje House is to be part of this as an economic hub, we are willing to support any genuine investor who is ready to come in. That is where we are looking.”

Ashiru used the occasion to appreciate the monarch for his historic role in the company’s survival, recalling that as the governor of Oyo State between 2003 and 2007, Oba Ladoja helped preserve the legacy of the conglomerate.

“Kabiyesi, your name is written in gold in the annals of Odu’a Investment Company. Because of your principled stance, Odu’a Investment still stands, still grows, and still serves the Southwest. We thank you for being a true custodian of our collective wealth,” he stated.

He also commended the peaceful and stable environment in Ibadanland, noting that the company’s headquarters at Cocoa House in Ibadan had benefited from the prevailing security and harmony.

Meanwhile, Oba Ladoja, in his remarks, said Odu’a can compete with any business across the world, stating that if it has survived this long, there is no reason it will not continue to survive.

The Olubadan said, “We have many assets being taken over by foreigners. For instance, we have a lot of minerals in the Southwest; if you don’t take care of them, others will.

“We desire to make the Odu’a states what our forefathers envisioned them to be, to be the first. We are not competing with you; we want to complement you. We want to meet the standards set by our fathers or surpass them.

“Let us do that for our sake and for generations to come. I intend to call DAWN, SWD, C, and Odu’a together to ensure we synergise. What stops us from having our own trains or our own refinery?

“We have been leading Nigeria. Everything first started in Western Nigeria. Help us retain our first position.”

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of the Ori Olokun brass head sculpture to the monarch.

Present at the event were the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, Oba Kola Adegbola; the Osi Olubadan, Oba Abiodun Kola-Daisi; the Ashipa Olubadan, Oba Hamidu Ajibade; the Ekerin Balogun of Ibadan, Oba Akeem Adewoyin; former CCII President-General, Chief Bayo Oyero; and the GMD/CEO of Odu’a, Mr. Abdulrahman Yinusa, among others.