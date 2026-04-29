MTN Empowers 18 Women with Digital Skills in Artificial Intelligence

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

MTN Nigeria has Empowered 18 Nigerian women with digital skills in Artificial Intelligence (AI), so that they can earn in Foreign currencies.

MTN Nigeria said it went beyond the normal discuss and decided to train and equip these women so that it can make them earners and have ripple effect on the economy.

The CEO, MTWI financial services

In Nigeria, Ifeoluwa Adegoke stated this in a press statement on Tuesday

She said, “where rising costs and economic pressure continue to reshape financial realities, the ability to earn independently especially in foreign currency has become more than an advantage. It is a form of stability. A form of protection. A pathway to real financial autonomy.

“Recognising this, MTWI Financial Services took a practical step beyond conversation.

“To mark International Women’s Day 2026, MTWI partnered with ALX, a leading technology and professional skills platform, to launch a focused digital empowerment initiative for women. Rather than host a discussion, they created access.

“Through this collaboration, eighteen Nigerian women were equipped with in-demand digital skills in Artificial Intelligence, Freelancing, and Virtual Assistance. But beyond the curriculum, they were given something even more critical: the structure to succeed. Devices, guidance, and a learning environment designed to move them from intention to execution.”

According to her, “The impact of this kind of initiative goes beyond skill acquisition.

It changes how women see work, how they price their value, and how they participate in the economy.

“A woman who can manage projects remotely, support global clients, or leverage AI tools to deliver high-value work is no longer limited by geography or traditional employment structures. She becomes a player in a borderless marketplace.”

On the importance of empowering women with digital skills, she said, “When a woman understands how to navigate Artificial Intelligence, offer services as a freelancer, or operate as a virtual assistant, she is not just learning a skill—she is stepping into a global economy without needing to relocate, requalify extensively, or wait for permission. She can earn, build, and scale on her own terms.

“This is why digital empowerment for women matters. It shifts the conversation from inclusion to ownership.” she added

“For many women, the barrier has never been ambition. It has been proximity to opportunity, to platforms, and to the kind of skills that make participation in today’s economy possible. And in a world that is increasingly digital-first, that gap can either widen inequality or close it entirely.” she emphasised