  • Wednesday, 29th April, 2026

Algeria to Mali: You have Our Unwavering Support

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

Algier’s . The Algerian Senior minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad, and African Affairs, Ahmed Attaf, reiterated, on Monday 27 April 2026, Algeria’s unwavering support for the unity of the Malian territory, its people, and its institutions, and categorical rejection of any form of terrorism.

In a statement to the press regarding “serious developments” in the Republic of Mali, following an audience granted in Algiers to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Elmedin Konakovic, who in on an official visit to Algeria, Attaf reiterated Algeria’s “clear and unwavering position, and its support for the unity of the Malian territory, its people, and its institutions.” Reaffirming Algeria’s “categorical rejection of all forms of terrorism”, Attaf stressed that “terrorism cannot be justified or tolerated regardless of its motives or causes, a stance shaped by Algeria’s own bitter experience with the scourge.

” Algeria calls for “strengthening the national unity within the sister country of Mali,” said Attaf, who explained that such unity serves as “the best deterrent against terrorism and the shield that can truly be relied upon to combat this scourge with the necessary effectiveness.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.