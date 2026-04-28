  • Monday, 27th April, 2026

NGA Charts Path to Investment,  Regulatory Clarity in Gas Sector 

Business | 10 seconds ago

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) successfully convened the maiden edition of its Legal Forum, delivering a landmark platform that is set to redefine the role of legal and regulatory frameworks in unlocking Nigeria’s gas potential. The Forum, themed, “Strengthening Nigeria’s Gas Legal Framework for a Low-Carbon, Commercially Viable Future”, brought together leading legal practitioners, policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in a high-level, solutions-driven dialogue on the future of the gas sector in the country.

Speaking at the session, President of the NGA, Mr. Aka Nwokedi, underscored the urgency of aligning Nigeria’s legal architecture with its strategic gas ambitions, noting that the sector’s next phase of growth will be defined by the strength, clarity, and credibility of its regulatory environment.  

“Nigeria’s gas resources present a defining opportunity for economic transformation, but realising this potential will depend on building a legal framework that is transparent, predictable, and globally competitive,” he stated.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.