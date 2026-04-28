NGA Charts Path to Investment,  Regulatory Clarity in Gas Sector 

The Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) successfully convened the maiden edition of its Legal Forum, delivering a landmark platform that is set to redefine the role of legal and regulatory frameworks in unlocking Nigeria’s gas potential. The Forum, themed, “Strengthening Nigeria’s Gas Legal Framework for a Low-Carbon, Commercially Viable Future”, brought together leading legal practitioners, policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in a high-level, solutions-driven dialogue on the future of the gas sector in the country.

Speaking at the session, President of the NGA, Mr. Aka Nwokedi, underscored the urgency of aligning Nigeria’s legal architecture with its strategic gas ambitions, noting that the sector’s next phase of growth will be defined by the strength, clarity, and credibility of its regulatory environment.

“Nigeria’s gas resources present a defining opportunity for economic transformation, but realising this potential will depend on building a legal framework that is transparent, predictable, and globally competitive,” he stated.