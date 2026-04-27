Ayodele Subair: Tinubu Takes Credit for Lagos’ IGR Boost, Others

NRS refutes new vehicle taxJames Emejo in Abuja The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS), Dr, Ayodele Subair, has attributed the remarkable growth in the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) and advances in tax administration to the bold reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu during his tenure as governor of the state.He spoke at a Gala night organised to close the 159th meeting of the Joint Revenue Board (JRB) held in Lagos.Tax administrators and revenue stakeholders from across the country had gathered over four days to deliberate on ways to strengthen tax systems, improve compliance, and deepen revenue generation nationwide.

“From then on, things changed. Things are still evolving and changing because he handed over the baton to very serious governors thereafter. His model is copied in most of the states in Nigeria. I think the President deserves applause. We are seeing the benefits of that vision that this great Nigerian had, and we all pledge to continue.”Subair further stated that Lagos had sustained the momentum through successive administrations, with visible investments in transportation, urban renewal, and other public infrastructure funded largely through taxes paid by residents.He commended Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu for delivering robust infrastructure development.

He noted that in addition to significant investments in education, health, housing, and urban renewal projects, the multimodal transportation system, which includes rail, road, and water transport, remained a key part of the current administration’s legacy.In a statement, he said, “Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing a great job. This administration is building the multimodal transport system, as witnessed by the JTB members. Apart from the rail, you also have road transport through the BRT, and then we have the ferry service.“We launched all sorts of projects, and we are soon going to have electric ferries and boats that will move people all over. Also, the Red Line is supposed to be fully in place within one year.“All this would never have been possible without the good people of Lagos

paying their taxes. When you pay your taxes, there is a high level of correlation between the payment of taxes and development.” Subair said, “In other countries, people pay a lot of taxes, some up to 50 to 60 per cent of their earnings, and it is a way of life for them. In Nigeria, they are trying, but the benefits of paying taxes can only come when everybody plays their own part.”The LIRS chairman added that voluntary compliance in Lagos had continued to rise because taxpayers could clearly see how their contributions were being utilised.He said, “In Lagos especially, t