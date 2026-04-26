VivaJets Joins Africa CEO Forum, Pushes Vision for Integrated Continental Mobility

Nigerian business aviation company and subsidiary of Falcon Aerospace Limited, VivaJets, will be participating in the Africa CEO Forum (ACF) as a strategic mobility partner, supporting the seamless movement of leaders across the continent.

The 2026 edition of the forum holding in Kigali, Rwanda will bring together over 2,500 business leaders, investors and public officials.

Discussions will centre on private-sector-led growth, cross-border investment, and economic integration with the theme ‘The Scale Imperative: Why Africa Must Embrace Shared Ownership.’

The programme beginning May 14 will feature strong Nigerian presence, led by President Bola Tinubu, alongside prominent business leaders and regional stakeholders.

VivaJets’ participation follows a series of strategic milestones, including a $10 million credit facility secured from London-based TLG in October as part of its expansion into global markets.

The company said the facility is focused on bridging connectivity gaps between African business hubs, reducing reliance on indirect commercial routes, and strengthening intra-African trade.

Speaking, the Chief Executive Officer, Erika Achum, said VivaJets views business aviation as central to Africa’s integration agenda.

“Africa’s skies should connect us, not divide us. Our participation at the Africa CEO Forum reflects our belief that business aviation is the connective tissue of continental trade.

“With our expanding fleet, VivaJets is positioned to meet the increasing demand from African leaders as they connect across meetings and events shaping the continent’s future. We are working to broaden access to private aviation to enable more leaders drive transformation across the region,” he said.

Beyond its operational growth, VivaJets has also positioned itself as an advocate for aviation reform, calling for the removal of policy barriers such as restrictive visa regimes for aircrews and fragmented regional regulations that limit sector growth.

The company is also advocating a more unified aviation framework aligned with the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), aimed at improving accessibility and regional collaboration.

Chief Operating Officer, Tejumade Salami, said the theme of the 2026 Africa CEO Forum aligns with VivaJets’ strategic direction and commitment to regional integration, adding that Africa’s progress will depend on stronger cross-border collaboration that enhances business and cultural connectivity.

“At ACF 2026, we will be engaging with leaders and businesses shaping Africa’s economic future on mobility challenges across the continent.

“Our commitment is reflected in the ongoing expansion of fleet and routes, designed to connect key business centres, reduce reliance on indirect travel routes, and support intra-African trade,” Salami stated.