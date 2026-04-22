2027: Oyedele Alao Joins Oyo Guber Race

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Oyedele Hakeem Alao (aka Allow Alao), has formally declared his intention to contest in the 2027 governorship election, calling on President Bola Tinubu to ensure credible candidate selection within the party.

He made the call during his gubernatorial declaration at the Emmanuel Alayande Teachers Resource Centre, Samonda, Ibadan, where he addressed party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters.

Also stressed that the party must prioritise competence, capacity, and compassion in choosing its candidates, warning against decisions driven by sentiment or financial influence.

According to him, “Our leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, showed us in Lagos that when progressives pick right, the people benefit for decades. Oyo State deserves that same fortune.”

The Asiwaju of Irokoland described himself as a bridge-builder committed to unity within the party, noting that leadership requires integrity and the ability to bring people together.

Also cautioned party members against making choices that could undermine the chances of the party, stating that the outcome of the primaries would determine the APC’s success in the general election.

“Let us not allow sentiment or cash to override our senses. The opposition is watching. The people are listening. History is recording,” he said.

He maintained that selecting the right candidate would reposition the state, while a wrong choice would have lasting consequences for the party.

Also, while unveiling his ‘Redemption Mission 2027’ agenda, he outlined key focus areas, including agriculture, healthcare, education, and civil service reform.

He pledged to boost agricultural productivity through mechanised farming, improve access to quality healthcare, strengthen the education sector with emphasis on science and technology, and build a merit-driven civil service supported by digital innovation.

The aspirant said his decision to join the race followed wide consultations with party elders and interactions with residents across communities, calling for unity among party members while urging stakeholders to support a process that would produce the best candidate.

“Let the best progressive emerge. Let Oyo State win,” Alao stated.

The event, attended by party stakeholders and supporters, marked his formal entry into the race for the 2027 governorship election in the state.