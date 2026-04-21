4DCure Wins  2026 Swing Against Cancer Charity Golf Day Tourney 



Team 4DCure stole the show at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938 last Friday by winning the fourth edition of the Foundation For Cancer Care ‘Swing Against Cancer Charity Golf Day’.

Featuring Olaide Okubanjo, Olamide Ayanbadejo, Oladejo Odunuga and Kunle Olawale, the team grossed a total of 88-stableford points, edging their closest rival, Team Pepsi to the second position with 83-stableford points while defending Champion, Team Sacvin with a combined score of 82-stableford points finished third.



Put together by Foundation for Cancer Care, the annual, ‘Swing against Cancer Charity Golf Day’ brings together golfers, advocates, cancer survivors and partners in effort to raise funds for cancer screening, treatment, and awareness.



Chairman of the Foundation, Chumy Nwogu, in his speech emphasised the importance of the tournament in creating awareness in early detection and fight against cancer.



“This is a very important tournament for us because it raises awareness about cancer and early detection. Staying fit and active is important for cancer survivors, and it’s crucial for everyone to get screened. It also helps raise funds for treatment”, Nwogu said.



“We must also pay attention to our diet, we need to eat more vegetables and fruits, reduce red meat intake, and consume alcohol in moderation. These are essential for healthy living and cancer prevention. The key message is that cancer is not a death sentence,” Nwogu added.



Leading advocate Farooq Oreagba, Mr. Steeze, while urging all to take cancer screening serious said, having cancer is not a death sentence while advocating for early detection, saying early detection help saves life. “My message is simple; early detection saves lives. I say it every time, go for regular check-ups, cancer is not a death sentence”.

Other winners in the competition include; Betty Idahosa, winner in the Ladies Nearest-the-Pin and Tony Esu, Men’s Nearest-the-Pin, both on Hole 11 winner; while Ebosetale Okhueleigbe won the Longest Drive for Ladies and Steve Muriithi won the Longest Drive for men, both on Hole 9.