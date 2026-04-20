Ex-PDP Spokesman, Metuh, Appointed Mobilisation Chief for Tinubu’s Campaign

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A former national publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh, has been appointed director of organisation and mobilisation in the renewed hope ambassadors (RHA) ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a statement, director of media and publicity of the RHA, Tunde Rahman, listed Metuh among the 16 renewed hope ambassadors to head various directorates within the RHA.

Rahman said the appointment was announced on Friday by the Governor of Imo State, and director-general of the RHA, Hope Uzodimma, as part of a broader move to strengthen the organisation’s operational structure.

According to the statement, Uzodimma described the appointments as aimed at enhancing organisational effectiveness.

“President Bola Tinubu had in November 2025 designed the RHA as the vehicle to disseminate the activities and achievements of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration to every part of the country in a build-up to the 2027 election campaign.

“RHA has HE Uba Sani, Governor of Kaduna State, as Deputy Director General, HE Mohammed Inuwa, Governor of Gombe State, as Secretary and Hon. James Abiodun Faleke as Deputy Secretary,” the statement read.

Rahman said the RHA structure contained six zonal coordinators, 37 state coordinators and 774 local coordinators.

According to him, other key appointments included Mustapha Abdullahi as director of youth, Tunde Rahman as director of media and publicity, Sunday Dare as director of digital and new media, and Muiz Banire (SAN) as director of monitoring, compliance and legal.

Also named were Bisoye Coker-Odusote (technology and data), Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar (support groups), Ibrahim Garba (intelligence), Sani Musa (special duties), Simon Karu (planning), Halima Suleiman Zakari (welfare), Nnamdi Maurice Mbaeri (administration), Bilikisu Muhammed Kaika (women affairs), Abike Dabiri (diaspora), and Hadiza Bala Usman (research and innovation).