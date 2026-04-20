Counting the Cost and Measuring the Gains in Nigeria’s War Against Terror

In Nigeria’s long and grinding war against terror, progress is rarely measured in simple victories. Across multiple theatres of operation, the Armed Forces have sustained pressure on insurgents, bandits, and criminal networks, steadily reclaiming territory and disrupting their ability to strike. Yet, behind those gains lies a quieter, more sobering reality, the cost paid by the men and women on the frontlines. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Across Nigeria’s troubled security corridors, from the forests of Plateau and Bauchi to the volatile theatres of the North-East and South-East, the Armed Forces have continued to press forward with renewed intensity, recording a string of operational successes that security analysts say reflect a shift from defensive containment to sustained offensive dominance.

These gains have not come by accident. They are the product of deliberate troop deployments, intelligence-driven operations, and an evolving strategy aimed at dismantling logistics networks, denying criminals safe havens, and restoring public confidence in communities long threatened by violence.

From the rescue of abducted civilians to the interception of deadly weapons and the destruction of terrorist strongholds, each week in this month of April have seen a steady tempo of operations across multiple fronts, reinforcing the message that the military remains determined to stay on the offensive until lasting peace is secured even at great personal loss.

More Troops Move Into Plateau as Military Reinforces Security Footprint

On April 2, in response to rising tensions in parts of Plateau State, the Nigerian Army moved swiftly to reinforce its presence, deploying more than 850 additional troops to strengthen ongoing operations under Operation ENDURING PEACE.

The reinforcement was designed to support troops already on ground in stabilising volatile communities and restoring law and order across affected areas, just as the deployment formed part of a broader effort to protect lives and property while reassuring residents of the military’s readiness to respond to emerging threats.

Beyond that, during his address to troops at the Headquarters Joint Task Force in Jos, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, delivered one of his strongest messages yet on the direction of ongoing operations. He reminded soldiers that professionalism and discipline remained the foundation of success on the battlefield.

The Army Chief told the troops that the nation depended on their resolve, stressing that the military leadership had provided the necessary logistics and combat enablers to ensure they could execute their mission effectively. He charged them to remain firm in dealing with criminal elements threatening the peace and security of law-abiding citizens, while maintaining the highest standards of conduct in their interactions with civilians.

Stop-and-Search Operations Yield Arrests and Weapons Recovery Across Jos

On April 4, security operations intensified days later as troops expanded their presence across flashpoints in the Jos metropolis, launching coordinated stop-and-search exercises aimed at preventing further escalation of violence.

The proactive security measures produced immediate results, with troops intercepting suspects and recovering a fabricated rifle, ammunition, and other weapons during targeted operations across key transit routes, including Dadinkowa, Old Airport Junction, Tudun Wada, and the State Low-Cost Housing Estate.

Troops responded swiftly to a distress call reporting sporadic shooting in the Yelwa Cattle Market area of Shendam. Upon arrival, the armed individuals retreated into surrounding bushes under sustained tactical pressure from advancing troops, demonstrating the effectiveness of rapid response capabilities in preventing further escalation and the command’s unwavering commitment to maintaining a dominant security presence until lasting peace is firmly re-established across affected communities.

Swift Military Response Saves Worshippers in Kaduna Church Attack

On April 5 in Kaduna State, troops demonstrated the life-saving impact of rapid mobilisation when terrorists stormed a church in Ariko Village, abducting worshippers during an Easter service. Responding to a distress call, soldiers moved quickly to pursue the attackers, engaging them in a fierce confrontation that forced them to abandon 31 hostages, including an injured victim who received immediate medical attention.

Military officials noted that the success of the operation was made possible by close collaboration between troops and members of the local community, whose guidance helped security forces track the fleeing attackers and secure the safe release of the captives.

The incident highlighted the growing role of community cooperation in strengthening intelligence gathering and enhancing operational effectiveness in rural areas.

Clearance Operations Disrupt Terror Networks and Dismantle Hideouts in Plateau

April 6 saw sustained pressure on criminal elements continued with a series of coordinated clearance operations across villages in Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Troops operating under the mandate of Operation WUTAN DAJI engaged armed groups in known insurgent corridors across Babangida, Adua, and Bokayi villages within the Dutsen Zaki forest. The superior firepower of the troops led to the neutralisation of suspects and the recovery of significant quantities of ammunition, including belts containing more than 100 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

Troops acting on credible intelligence also intercepted suspected terrorists in the Namu District of Qua’an Pan Local Government Area, leading to the recovery of additional ammunition and the dismantling of criminal hideouts, thus demonstrating the military’s determination to deny criminals freedom of movement and disrupt their supply networks.

Troops Repel Coordinated Attack on Military Installation in Borno

On April 9, in the early hours of the morning, insurgents attempted to breach a military installation in Benisheikh, launching a coordinated attack on troops stationed at the Brigade Headquarters.

According to Major General Michael Onoja, Director of Defence Media Operations, the troops responded with exceptional courage and professionalism, engaging the attackers with superior firepower and forcing them to retreat in disarray.

He explained that the failed assault reflected the growing desperation of terrorist groups who, having suffered significant losses in recent operations, continue to attempt high-risk offensives against well-defended military positions.

Precision Air Strike Destroys Terrorist Logistics Hub and Disrupts Planned Attacks

On April 12, one of the most significant blows against insurgent logistics networks occurred when the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI conducted a precision strike on a known terrorist enclave near the abandoned village of Jilli in Borno State.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, sustained intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions had identified the location as a major movement corridor and logistics hub used by terrorist elements to coordinate attacks. He explained that the strike destroyed vehicles, equipment, and supply stockpiles, significantly degrading the operational capacity of the group and disrupting planned attacks on troop locations within the Gubio axis.

He added that the arrest of a suspected logistics courier shortly after the strike provided valuable intelligence that is now guiding follow-up operations across the region.

Troops Intercept Massive Cache of Ammunition on Kaduna–Jos Highway

On April 17, in what security officials described as a major disruption to terrorist supply chains, troops intercepted a vehicle transporting a large cache of ammunition and suspected explosive components along the Kaduna–Jos highway.

Vigilant troops conducting a precision stop-and-search operation discovered hundreds of rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition and several high-velocity warheads concealed inside the vehicle. The recovery also included multiple mobile handsets commonly used in constructing remotely detonated explosive devices, further indicating the potential threat posed by the shipment.

Across these operations, the pattern is unmistakable. Camps are being cleared, logistics routes disrupted, and criminal networks steadily weakened under sustained military pressure. The tempo of operations has increased, intelligence coordination has improved, and troops across theatres are maintaining a firm hold on contested areas.

Gains at a Great Cost

Yet, behind the growing list of operational successes lies a sobering reality, the gains have come at a heavy cost. In the early hours of April 9, 2026, troops of Operation HADIN KAI stationed at the Brigade Headquarters in Benisheikh, Borno State, came under a coordinated terrorist attack.

Although the assault was successfully repelled and the attackers forced into retreat, the encounter claimed the lives of two officers and two soldiers who stood their ground in defence of their position.

Barely days later, tragedy struck again in Monguno, also in Borno State, in the late hours of April 12, 2026, when troops repelled another infiltration attempt on a military location.

In the aftermath of the engagement, a courageous Commanding Officer, moving forward to personally assess the situation of his men encountered an Improvised Explosive Device. The explosion claimed his life alongside six other gallant personnel, underscoring the ever-present dangers that persist even after the guns fall silent.

These incidents, occurring within days of each other in the North-East theatre, serve as a stark reminder that while the military continues to record measurable gains against terror networks, those victories are often secured at great personal sacrifice.

And as operations continue across Nigeria’s security landscape, one reality remains clear: the path to peace is being carved not only through tactical victories, but through courage, resilience, and the enduring commitment of soldiers who continue to stand watch, often at great personal cost.