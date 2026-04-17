Groups Reject US Lawmaker’s Call, Defend Matawalle’s Role in Insecurity Fight

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

Three Nigerian groups have fired back at a United States lawmaker over calls to redeploy the Minister of State for Defence, insisting that Nigeria’s security decisions must remain free from foreign pressure.

In a joint statement issued yesterday, the Nigerian Muslim Congress, Northern Elders Political Development Group, and Youths Vanguard for Peaceful Co-existence of Nigeria condemned what they described as a ‘sponsored campaign of calumny’ against Mohammed Bello Matawalle.

The groups also singled out recent comments by the US lawmaker, Kimberly Daniels, who reportedly called for Matawalle’s redeployment from the defence ministry.

“We find the call by Kimberly Daniels for the redeployment of Mohammed Bello Matawalle both inappropriate and troubling, as it raises serious concerns about external interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign nation,” the statement read.

The joint statement was signed by Dr Abdullahi Usman Sarki, chairman, and Hon Yusuf Abubakar, secretary of the Joint Congress of the three groups.

According to the signatories, matters relating to Nigeria’s security architecture remain strictly within the purview of the Nigerian state.

“Nigeria’s security framework is under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and decisions regarding appointments, redeployments, and operational strategies are guided by national interest, local intelligence, and the realities on the ground,” they said.

The groups argued that external opinions must not override the authority of officials who are directly accountable to Nigerians.

They defended Matawalle’s credentials, pointing to his tenure as the governor of Zamfara State, a region heavily impacted by banditry and insecurity.

“His firsthand understanding of the complexities surrounding insurgency, banditry, and communal conflicts positions him as a key contributor to ongoing national security efforts,” the statement noted.

The groups accused Daniels and others outside Nigeria of using negative views to “malign or insult our collective interest” and of arrogating powers they do not have to intrude in national security matters.

They described it as unfair and irresponsible to single out one individual for systemic challenges that predate the current administration.

“Such narratives risk ignoring the collective efforts of the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and the federal government in addressing insecurity across the country,” the statement added.

While admitting that progress may not always meet public expectations, the groups said sustained military operations in the North-West, including Zamfara, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Katsina States, have yielded measurable improvements in certain areas.

They warned that reports developed outside Nigeria’s official security framework often lack the context and operational intelligence required for informed decision-making.

The statement ended with an appeal for unity and respect for sovereignty, urging local and international stakeholders to support Nigeria’s security efforts without politicisation.