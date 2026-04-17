BIRD STRIKES AND THE ‘HUDSON MIRACLE’

The dramatic emergency landing of US Airways Flight 1549 on January 15, 2009, popularly known as the “Miracle on the Hudson”, remains one of aviation’s most remarkable survival stories. Commanded by Captain Chesley Sullenberger, the Airbus A320 struck a flock of Canada geese shortly after takeoff from LaGuardia Airport, resulting in the failure of both engines. With no viable runway ahead, the aircraft was safely ditched into the Hudson River. All 155 passengers and crew survived.

While this incident is widely celebrated as a triumph of skill, training, and composure under pressure, it also highlights a persistent and often underestimated aviation hazard: bird strikes. In Nigeria, this risk is becoming increasingly frequent, raising serious concerns about safety, operational efficiency, and regulatory oversight.

Over the past few years, Nigerian airports have recorded a steady rise in bird strike incidents. Although many have not resulted in catastrophic outcomes, their frequency and operational consequences are troubling.

At Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, several airlines have reported bird strikes during takeoff and landing, critical phases of flight. In 2023 and 2024, multiple domestic flights were forced to return mid-air due to suspected bird ingestion in engines, leading to disruptions and costly maintenance checks.

Similarly, Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja has witnessed repeated bird strike occurrences, particularly during early morning and late evening operations when bird activity peaks. In some cases, aircraft sustained damage to engine blades and windshields, necessitating temporary grounding for inspection and repairs.

Port Harcourt International Airport faces its own unique challenges. The surrounding wetlands naturally attract large bird populations, making the airport particularly vulnerable to wildlife hazards and increasing the likelihood of bird-aircraft encounters. The same applies to Benin and Asaba airports.

The scale of the problem is significant. Between January and September last year, Air Peace alone recorded 49 bird strikes, each incident resulting in aircraft downtime, delays, and financial losses. Similarly, United Nigeria Airlines reported multiple bird strikes, including recent incidents that grounded aircraft for up to eight days and led to the cancellation of approximately 50 flights. Beyond the financial implications for airlines, passengers bear the brunt through delays, cancellations, and disrupted travel plans.

These incidents are not random. Aviation experts identify several largely preventable factors driving the rise in bird strikes across Nigeria. Poor waste management around airport vicinities attracts birds, while overgrown vegetation encourages insects and small animals that serve as food sources. The proximity of wetlands and open water bodies further increases bird activity, especially among migratory and flocking species. In addition, unregulated urban development near airport perimeters contributes to creating environments that draw birds dangerously close to flight paths.

The operational and economic impact is considerable. Bird strikes disrupt airline schedules, reduce fleet availability, and increase maintenance costs due to mandatory inspections and repairs. Over time, these incidents erode passenger confidence and place additional strain on an already challenged aviation sector.

Addressing this growing threat requires a coordinated and sustained multi-agency response. The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) must intensify wildlife hazard management through habitat control, improved landscaping, and the deployment of effective bird deterrent systems within airport environments.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), as the regulator, must enforce strict compliance with international safety standards and ensure that all airports implement and maintain effective wildlife hazard management programmes.

Equally critical is the role of state and local governments in enforcing proper waste disposal and land-use regulations around airport corridors. Without addressing these external environmental factors, efforts within airport boundaries will yield limited results.

Although bird strikes are a global aviation challenge, but their increasing frequency in Nigeria, and the fact that many are preventable, make them a clear and present danger. The “Miracle on the Hudson” was an extraordinary outcome of a potentially catastrophic event. Relying on such fortune is neither a policy nor should it be a strategy.

Nigeria’s aviation sector must adopt a proactive, coordinated, and accountable approach to wildlife hazard management. The safety of passengers, the reliability of airline operations, and the integrity of the nation’s aviation system depend on it. Let’s not wait for a miracle to happen. It could be catastrophic.

Fred Chukwuelobe, fnipr