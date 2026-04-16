AON Says It May Suspend Flight Operations on April 30, 2026 over High Cost of Aviation Fuel

• Calls on marketers to proportionally review Jet A1 price

Chinedu Eze





Airlines Operators of Nigeria (AON) has declared that the high price of aviation fuel (known as Jet A1) may force them to suspend operations on April 30, 2026 and urged marketers to review downwards the price of the product, which is currently N3, 300 per litre, to be commensurate with the rise in the global price of crude oil.

AON in a letter of April 14, 2026, titled ‘Urgent Call for Proportionate Review of Jet A1 Price’, addressed to Major Energy Marketers of Nigeria and signed by AON President, Alhaji Abdulmunaf Yunusa Sarina, explained that the current price of aviation fuel is outrageous and unstainable.

“Permit us to further bring to your notice that the price of Jet A1 as sold by marketers has risen significantly from the initial N900/litre as at February 28, 2026, to N3,300/litre as at today.

“This represents an increase of over 300%. This astronomical and artificial increase is not commensurate with the rise in crude oil prices and is well above international market benchmarks, which reflect approximately a 30% increase in crude oil cost.

“For the past four (4) weeks, airlines have endured this burden and continued operations out of patriotism and in the spirit of service to the nation. However, the situation has now become unbearable and clearly unsustainable,” the letter stated.

It further explained, “Currently, airline revenues are insufficient to cover the cost of fuel alone, which is only one of many operational expenses incurred daily. The situation continues to deteriorate.

“The actions of fuel marketers are effectively decimating the aviation industry and putting the nation’s economy, safety, and security at risk, as airlines are gradually being forced to suspend operations.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this arbitrary increase has already severely impacted one airline, forcing it to ground all operations since March 13, 2026. This may become inevitable for other airlines if the situation does not change immediately,” the operators said.

AON explained that aviation “remains a sector of strategic national importance”, adding that the continued arbitrary rise in jet fuel prices is both unhealthy and detrimental to national wellbeing, remarking that airlines are now facing existential threats, with serious consequences for the broader economy.

The body further explained, “If ticket prices are adjusted to reflect the current cost of aviation fuel, flights will operate with low passenger loads.

“Conversely, if airlines cease operations, financial institutions will be impacted, millions of livelihoods will be lost, and insecurity may increase.

“We, therefore, urge you to prevail on marketers to proportionately adjust jet fuel prices in line with international market realities, as airlines can no longer sustain purchases at the current exorbitant rates.”

AON added, “Accordingly, we hereby give notice that if this trend persists, all airlines in Nigeria will be compelled to suspend operations effective Monday, April 20, 2026. This serves as our final appeal.”