  • Tuesday, 14th April, 2026

Lagos Set For 100-hour Youth Event  

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede  

Young Nigerians are demanding a new type of social experience, and from April 22- 26, all roads will lead to Lagos for what is being billed as Nigeria’s largest youth link-up: The Gathering on 100.

With youths making up over 60 per cent of the nation’s population, Gen Zs and millennials are no longer waiting for a cultural shift – they are actively driving it. From tech and finance to fashion and lifestyle, the traditional ways of gathering are getting a massive, much-needed upgrade. Moving away from profit-driven venues, young people are leaning into creative communities built on pure intention and good vibes.

Spearheading this movement is the youth movement known as The Gathering. They are curating a 100-hour uninterrupted experience of networking and expression. This mother of all link-ups promises something for everyone, regardless of background or interest. For the tech community and hustlers looking to learn how to secure funding, a dedicated space called ‘The Plug’ will offer peer-led advisory sessions and a networking lounge built for actual co-creation, officially moving past the era of exchanging dead business cards.

Attendees can participate in various activities such as curated fashion showcases, content creation hubs, style stations, spa treatments, and even tattoo and piercing pop-ups. They can also explore the movie pod, game arcades, or five-a-side football matches. 

Also, there will be a ‘Rant Show’ and confession booth readily available, alongside a silent disco for pressure-free dancing.

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