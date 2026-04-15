El-Rufai Granted Bail at FederalCourt, Case at State Court Adjourned to April 21

John Shiklam in Kaduna





A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has granted bail to former governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who is standing trial on allegations of corruption.

El-Rufai is being prosecuted by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on a 10-count charge bordering on alleged corrupt practices.

Ruling on the bail application, the trial judge, Rilwan M. Aikawa, held that the offences for which the defendant is being prosecuted are bailable.

The court, however, ordered that the former governor be remanded in the custody of the ICPC pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

Journalists were denied access to the courtroom during the proceedings, while counsel to the defendant declined comments.

Speaking with journalists after the session, Bello El-Rufai, son of the former governor and a member of the House of Representatives representing Kaduna North Federal Constituency, disclosed that the bail conditions include a N200 million bond with two sureties in like sum.

According to him, the sureties must include a recognised traditional ruler and a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15.

He further stated that the conditions require the submission of landed property documents, the deposit of international passports with the court, and a restriction preventing the former governor from making public comments related to the case, as well as an undertaking to attend all court proceedings.

“The conditions are many, close to 10 or more, but we hope to fulfil them,” Bello said.

Meanwhile, ruling in El-Rufai’s bail application in a separate suit involving him at the Kaduna State High Court was adjourned to April 21, 2026.

The adjournment followed the absence of the trial judge, Darius Khobo, who was said to be bereaved.

In the 9-count charge before the state court, the former governor is also facing allegations of abuse of office and corruption.