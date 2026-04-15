Education, Business Leaders to Honour Prof Nduka at 100

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Nigeria’s education and business communities has concluded plans for a grand two-day centenary celebration honouring Emeritus Prof. Otonti Nduka, one of Africa’s foremost pillars of education and a tireless champion of values-based learning.

According to the statement made available to journalists in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the event is fixed to hold on Friday May 8, 2026.

Recognised as a distinguished Professor of the Century by the National Universities Commission (NUC) and former President of the Nigeria Academy of Education, Prof. Nduka’s 100th birthday will spotlight his enduring contributions to intellectual rigor, moral education, and nation-building.

According to the statement, the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, will serve as Special Guest of Honour, with Governor Siminialayi Fubara as Chief Host- Special Guest of Honour.

The event promises to draw top minds from academia, government, industry, and civil society, underscoring Prof. Nduka’s cross-generational influence.

“This centenary is not just a birthday; it’s a national reckoning with the values that define our progress,” said event organiser Prof. Hilary Wordu, spokesperson for the Otonti Nduka Centenary Committee.

Renowned economist and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, will deliver the keynote address, “Trends and Challenges in Upholding Values Education in Nigeria.”

His speech will dissect the erosion of ethical foundations amid rapid globalisation, technological disruption, and socio-political turbulence, advocating curricula reforms that prioritize integrity, critical thinking, and cultural resilience core tenets of Prof. Nduka’s philosophy.

Chairman of the Ramec Group of Companies, Grant Offor, will serve as Chief Launcher for the Otonti Nduka Foundation for Values Education Endowment Fund.

The initiative aims to raise N5 billion for scholarships, teacher training programs, and research centers dedicated to values education across Nigerian universities.

Offor’s involvement highlights the private sector’s growing stake in educational philanthropy. “Prof. Nduka taught us that true wealth builds character first,” he stated, pledging his company’s technical expertise for sustainable implementation.

Legal luminary Dr. Kanu Agabi (a Senior Advocate of Nigeria), and former Attorney General of the Federation, will also grace the occasion, sharing anecdotes from his illustrious career.

Prof. Nduka, who earned his PhD from the University of Ibadan and held key roles at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, pioneered values education in post-colonial Africa.

His seminal works, including The Foundations of Social Order and Ethics in Education, influenced policies integrating moral philosophy into STEM and humanities curricula.

Even in retirement, he has mentored leaders shaping Nigeria’s education sector, moral values, ethics, and governance reforms.

The program kicks off on May 8 with a national conference featuring panel discussions on “Reviving Values in a Digital Age” and “Ethical Leadership for National Development.”

Day two shifts to cultural celebration, blending highlife music, traditional dances, wrestling, poetry recitals, and a gala dinner. Highlights include the unveiling of Prof. Nduka’s centenary portrait and the launch of his curated anthology on Nigerian educational philosophy.

Hosted at the Rivers State University auditorium, the event anticipates over 1,500 attendees, including vice-chancellors, policymakers, educationists, academics, and future leaders.

It aligns with a renewed focus on values education as a bulwark against corruption and inequality.

The statement added that “As Emeritus Prof. Nduka turns 100, his life exemplifies values education and adaptive leadership amid moral crises, serving as a beacon for a nation navigating uncertainty’.