Allegations of Impeachment Rock Oyo as Lawmaker Fingers Tinubu in Development

• APC, Ajimobi deny alleged involvement

•Fayose insists Makinde plotting to dethrone Ladoja

•Olubadan: Reports of crisis are hearsay

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan





The political tension in Oyo State deepened yesterday as fresh allegations and counterclaims continued to trail an unfolding impeachment saga involving Governor Seyi Makinde, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Ladoja, and the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin.

The controversy began after a former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, alleged that Makinde was plotting to remove Oba Ladoja as Olubadan.

However both Makinde and Ladoja swiftly dismissed the claim, describing it as baseless and unfounded.

But in a counter twist, separate reports alleged that Oba Ladoja was working with Speaker Ogundoyin, former First Lady of the state, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, to impeach Governor Makinde, while another claim suggested the governor was considering moves against the Speaker over alleged political alignment with the monarch’s camp.

Reacting, Ogundoyin denied any involvement in the impeachment plots, insisting his loyalty to the governor remained intact. He also dismissed claims of inducement, stating he rejected offers aimed at destabilising the administration.

A member of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Olasunkanmi Babalola added a new dimension to the controversy, alleging that President Bola Tinubu offered between N250 million and N1 billion to facilitate the impeachment of Makinde.

Babalola in a claim circulating on social media alleged that the offer was made during a meeting involving chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Hon. Ogundoyin in Lagos.

The state chapter of the APC has however described the story of an impeachment plot against Governor Makinde as a badly written script aimed at distracting the general public and also attracting undue sympathy to the governor, who faced imminent political retirement as a result of his own ego and naivety.

The party, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, dismissed the alleged involvement of President Tinubu and others whose names were mentioned.

He, however, added that, “Governor Makinde ought to have been impeached long ago if the State House of Assembly members were alive to their responsibilities in view of several cases of abuse of office, which have been recorded against him since May 2019.

“Gov. Makinde just decided to get some of his yes men to implement a badly written script aimed at offering him a soft landing in the minds of some gullible supporters including those who have put their political future in his hands especially now that it is almost certain that he (Makinde) might not have a political party to sponsor any candidate in the 2027 general election.

“Sad enough, an informed source had it that the impeachment story was sold to mitigate the effects of the revelation made by the former governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, about the plan to dethrone the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja (Arusa 1) but the fact remains that no external person is interested in an impeachment process against a governor who has already reached a cul de sac.

“Meanwhile, no amount of blackmail or propaganda can save Gov. Makinde from impeachment as we believe that his false alarm would serve as an eye opener to the whole world that he has skeletons in the cupboard.

“For the avoidance of doubt; misappropriation of the 33 local government council funds, land scams, contract cost inflation, diversion of the federal government’s N50 billion Relief Fund meant for the victims of Bodija Explosion among others are impeachable offences which shall come to bear sooner than later.”

Mrs. Ajimobi, in a statement by her Media Office, maintained that the attempt to link her name to the allegations was a malicious, political propaganda aimed at bringing her into disrepute, particularly among the people of Oyo State and beyond.

“Activities of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State are of no concern to me. Linking me to such a plot could only be borne out of mischief and deliberate reverse propaganda to malign my reputation”, she said.

Reaffirming her commitment to peace and democratic values, she stressed that she has never been involved in activities capable of undermining the stability of the state.

Fayose Insists Makinde Plotting to Dethrone Ladoja

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, yesterday, insisted that he stood by his earlier claims alleging that Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, was plotting to remove the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, from the throne.

He made the remarks during a visit to the Olubadan at his Old Bodija residence in Ibadan, where he said his comments were based on what he described as privileged and reliable information.

He maintained that his earlier revelations about political developments in Oyo State had, in his view, repeatedly been confirmed by subsequent events, insisting that he had no reason to withdraw his position.

According to him, the latest controversy around Ibadanland followed his disclosure that the governor was allegedly planning to issue a query to the monarch over his absence at a recent coronation-related event, a move he said he had earlier warned about.

Fayose also claimed that developments in the last 48 hours had further reinforced his belief that there were ongoing efforts targeted at the traditional institution, insisting that more actions could still follow.

He further alleged that the governor had continued to act in ways that suggested what he described as desperation, warning that such actions could have political consequences.

The former governor compared political power to tenancy, cautioning that office holders must be mindful of their conduct, adding that leaders must avoid actions that could damage their legacy.

Fayose, however, urged Makinde to exercise restraint and focus on completing his tenure without controversy, warning that patterns of end-of-tenure political tension were not new in Oyo State’s political history.

He also appealed for caution in dealings around the traditional institution, alleging that misinformation could be used to influence decisions against the Olubadan stool.

Despite his strong claims, Fayose stressed that he was not opposed to the completion of Makinde’s tenure, but insisted that the governor should tread carefully in order not to undermine his record in office.

Olubadan: Reports of Crisis Are Hearsay

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, has addressing recent speculation surrounding alleged tensions within Ibadan’s traditional and political space, dismissing them as mere hearsay.

Olubadan, who described Fayose as a “son,” and expressed appreciation for his visit, dismissed suggestions of crisis, stating that reports of a rift between the Olubadan and the state government were largely based on hearsay and misinterpretation of events.

He noted that while rumours had circulated about alleged moves against the Olubadan, there had been no confirmed action, urging caution in drawing conclusions.

Ladoja said confusion around the issue had persisted in recent days, including claims that the Olubadan intended to impeach the governor, describing much of the speculation as unverified.

“You’ll wonder when we saw the person a few days ago, advising the world that the government was planning to discipline the Olubadan.

“When Ayo fights, he fights with all his might. He and Seyi are close friends. Oloko said there is nothing of such, and truly, we saw nothing of such, but we were still on the issue till yesterday when something else came up.

“They said the Olubadan wants to impeach the Governor. How do we go about this? Most of what we hear is hearsay until we hear from him again saying, ‘didn’t I tell you’?

“A witch cried yesterday, a child dies today, who does not know it is the witch that killed the child? He said I told you that they want to fight the Olubadan, you said it is not so, and now they say it is the Olubadan that is fighting them.

“That is why we are appreciating our ‘Ibadan boy’ who went to Ekiti to reside and has now returned. Thank you very much, Oshokomole, for alerting us and for coming to solidarise with us.

“Let me tell you that in Ibadan, we have only one room; once we all come into the room, close the windows and come out, we will resolve our issues.

“I know that the governor is not in the state right now, but I am sure when he arrives, he will intervene in the matter. Ibadan has elders that will always ensure reconciliation. I am very optimistic that the matter will be resolved amicably.”