Albouze: Nigeria’s Digital Learning Revolution is Transforming Higher Education

Nigeria’s higher education system is undergoing a far-reaching digital transformation through the nationwide deployment of the Blackboard Learning Management System across public tertiary institutions. In this interview, the Vice-President, Middle East and Africa at Anthology Blackboard, Nicolas Albouze, reflects on the broader implications of this initiative, recent high-level engagements, and how data, inclusivity, and innovation are shaping the future of hybrid learning in Nigeria. Uchechukwu Nnaike presents excerpts

Nigeria has remained a key focus for Anthology Blackboard. What are the highlights of your latest visit to the country?

Nigeria continues to demonstrate remarkable momentum in its digital transformation of higher education. One of the most encouraging aspects of this visit has been witnessing the strong level of strategic alignment between government institutions and the universities themselves. The conversations we held during this visit went well beyond the question of technology deployment. Instead, they focused on how digital platforms can generate meaningful insights that support national education priorities, particularly around quality assurance, transparency, and scalability.

There is a shared understanding among stakeholders that technology is not simply a tool for delivering courses online; it is also a powerful mechanism for strengthening governance, improving educational outcomes, and enabling data-driven decision-making across the entire higher education ecosystem. That level of alignment is a very positive development for the future of Nigerian education.

During this visit, you met with the National Universities Commission and TETFund. What were the key outcomes of those engagements?

Our engagement with the National Universities Commission focused primarily on how the Blackboard ecosystem can support the commission’s regulatory mandate through the responsible use of data. NUC plays a critical role as both a regulator and a catalyst for innovation within the Nigerian university system. During our discussions, we explored how aggregated and anonymised data from the platform could support national oversight without compromising institutional autonomy or data privacy.

For instance, we discussed the potential for customised national dashboards that can help the commission monitor accreditation readiness and compliance with Minimum Academic Standards. These dashboards could also provide insights into ICT adoption and digital maturity across institutions, allowing the commission to track how universities are progressing in their digital transformation journey. Another important area of discussion was the ability to compare engagement metrics, such as course activity, faculty participation, and student interaction, using standardised indicators. Over time, these insights can help the commission move from periodic evaluations to more continuous, data-informed oversight.

Our discussions with the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) were focused more on the operational side of the programme and how to strengthen adoption at scale. Today, the Blackboard Learning Management System supports more than 250 public tertiary institutions and over two million users across Nigeria. That makes it one of the largest coordinated LMS deployments anywhere in the world. A key outcome of our discussions with TETFund was the decision to further reinforce adoption through additional capabilities. One of those is the provision of Anthology Video Studio, which is now being made available to participating institutions at no additional cost, to help lecturers create engaging digital content and accelerate student participation in hybrid learning.

How would you assess the impact of the Blackboard initiative over the past two years?

In higher education, meaningful transformation usually takes time, so two years is actually a relatively short period. That said, the progress we have seen in Nigeria has been exceptional. Since the nationwide rollout began, all institutions supported by TETFund are now live on the Blackboard platform. We have also seen a dramatic increase in course creation and digital content development, particularly between 2025 and 2026.0

Faculty participation has grown steadily, and the data show increasing levels of student engagement across institutions. What this tells us is that Nigeria is not just adopting digital learning technology; it is doing so rapidly and at a national scale. That kind of coordinated progress is very rare, and it reflects both the commitment of the government and the willingness of Nigerian educators to embrace new ways of teaching and learning.

How is progress measured within the initiative?

Progress is measured across several dimensions. First, we look at the number of institutions and users that have been onboarded. But beyond that, we also examine the number of courses created and actively used on the platform. Another important indicator is faculty adoption, how frequently lecturers are engaging with the platform, and how deeply they are integrating digital tools into their teaching. We also analyse usage patterns around assessments, collaboration, analytics, and other teaching activities. These metrics allow both institutions and national stakeholders to understand not just whether the platform is being adopted, but whether it is actually improving the learning experience.

How many institutions and users have been onboarded so far?

As of 2026, approximately 278 tertiary institutions across Nigeria have been onboarded onto the Blackboard platform. Across those institutions, the system now supports more than 2.2 million users, including students, lecturers, and administrators. This level of adoption places Nigeria among the largest digital learning ecosystems anywhere in the world.

What makes this initiative one of the most ambitious digital education transformations in Africa?

Several factors make Nigeria’s initiative particularly unique. First is the scale of the programme. The rollout spans institutions across all geopolitical zones, making it truly national in scope. Second is the scale of faculty training that has taken place. Thousands of lecturers have participated in training programmes designed to help them integrate digital tools into their teaching.

Third is the level of standardisation that the platform introduces. By providing a shared environment for teaching and learning, institutions are able to adopt more consistent practices around course delivery, assessments, and student engagement. Perhaps most importantly, the programme demonstrates the power of collaboration between government agencies, universities, and technology partners.

What does the level of adoption say about Nigeria’s readiness for digital learning?

The level of adoption clearly shows that Nigeria is a technology-forward nation with a strong base of digital talent and literacy. The partnership between TETFund and Blackboard demonstrates what can happen when public-sector vision is combined with the right technology platform. It creates the conditions for innovation to scale quickly while remaining inclusive and sustainable.

In what ways has Blackboard helped to address gaps in tertiary education management?

One of the key benefits of the platform is the standardisation it introduces. Historically, institutions often used different systems and definitions when tracking academic activity. Blackboard helps to create a common framework for measuring engagement, participation, and performance across institutions. This enables more meaningful comparisons and reporting. In other words, institutions can now compare data on a true “apples-to-apples” basis. The platform also extends digital access to institutions located in regions with limited connectivity, and it supports responsible use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence within teaching and learning environments.

How has Anthology Video Studio improved teaching and learning?

Video has become a core element of modern higher education worldwide. Research consistently shows that incorporating video into teaching improves student engagement and learning outcomes. Anthology Video Studio makes it easy for lecturers to create, share, and analyse video content directly within their courses. The tool is fully integrated into Blackboard, meaning instructors can record lectures, publish them instantly, and track how students interact with the material. It also includes features such as adaptive streaming optimised for low-bandwidth environments, automatic captions and transcripts supporting accessibility and multilingual use, seamless integration without additional tools or logins, and analytics to measure engagement and effectiveness. These capabilities help ensure that video learning is both practical and inclusive for Nigerian institutions.

Data costs remain a concern in Nigeria. How does the platform address this?

Connectivity challenges are something we take very seriously. Anthology Video Studio uses adaptive streaming technology that automatically adjusts video quality based on the user’s internet bandwidth. This ensures that students in low-bandwidth or high-cost data environments can still access lectures without excessive data consumption. The system is also designed to avoid hidden storage or usage costs for institutions, making it a sustainable solution for large-scale deployment.

Looking ahead, what is the long-term vision for hybrid learning in Nigeria?

Hybrid learning is no longer an exception; it is the future of education. Given Nigeria’s size and diversity, hybrid learning models are essential for improving access, maintaining resilience during disruptions, and delivering high-quality education to a growing student population. Going forward, we expect technologies like Video Studio to evolve even further. This includes immersive learning experiences such as 360-degree content, deeper analytics to support instructional improvement, and continued innovation around accessibility.

What is Blackboard’s broader vision for education in Nigeria?

Our vision is to help Nigeria not only adopt global innovations, but also become a creator and exporter of innovation. By combining data analytics, artificial intelligence, and open digital platforms, Nigerian institutions will be able to develop solutions that address local challenges while connecting to the global education ecosystem. Ultimately, the goal is to equip Nigerian students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world, and to ensure that digital education remains inclusive and accessible for all learners.

How does Anthology ensure that digital learning remains inclusive for students with different learning abilities?

Inclusivity is a critical principle in modern digital education, and it is something we take very seriously. Through the integration of Anthology Video Studio and the accessibility capabilities within the Blackboard platform – particularly Blackboard Ally—we can ensure that students with different learning needs can access course materials in formats that work best for them.

For example, video content can automatically generate captions and transcripts, making lectures accessible to students who may have hearing impairments or who prefer to read along while watching. Blackboard Ally also enables alternative formats of course materials, allowing students to convert documents into audio files, tagged PDFs, or other accessible formats. These tools are designed to ensure that digital education is not only scalable but also inclusive. Every student, regardless of learning style or ability, should have equal opportunity to access knowledge and succeed academically.

How does this initiative align with Nigeria’s broader government modernisation agenda?

This initiative aligns directly with Nigeria’s national goals around digital transformation and the modernisation of public institutions. Across many sectors today, governments are increasingly embracing data-driven governance, quality assurance, digital skills, and global competitiveness as a way to improve transparency, accountability, and decision-making. Higher education is no exception.

The Blackboard ecosystem provides real-time insights that can help institutions and policymakers better understand how teaching and learning are happening across the university system. By enabling scalable digital infrastructure and providing actionable data, the platform supports evidence-based decision-making both at the institutional level and at the national policy level. Ultimately, this aligns with Nigeria’s broader ambition to build a modern, globally competitive education system powered by digital innovation.

From a global perspective, where does Nigeria stand in Africa in terms of digital learning adoption?

Based on our experience working with institutions around the world, Nigeria’s progress stands out as one of the fastest and largest digital learning adoptions in Africa. The scale, speed, and coordination of this initiative are unmatched. What this demonstrates is the country’s ambition and its commitment to preparing students for a digitally driven future.

Nigeria’s leadership in this space is not only transforming its own education system but also creating a model that other countries across the continent can learn from. It reflects the resilience, innovation, and forward-looking vision that characterise Nigeria’s higher education sector today.