Ogun APC Adopts Yayi as Consensus Guber Candidate as Iyabo Obasanjo Stands Down

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Wild jubilation, yesterday, enveloped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, as the party openly adopted the senator representing Ogun West, Solomon Adeola popularly called Yayi as its governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

The decision to field the lawmaker as the party’s governorship standard bearer was announced at the state strategic caucus meeting presided over by the state chairman of the party, Chief Yemi Sanusi, held at the party secretariat, Abeokuta.

The meeting had in attendance Governor Dapo Abiodun, former governors Olusegun Osoba, Otunba Gbenga Danieland Ibikunle Amosun.

Others at the meeting included Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, Gboyega Nasiru Isiaka representing Imeko/Yewa North federal constituency and other serving and past members of both the state and National Assembly among others.

Abiodun announced Adeola as the party’s consensus governorship candidate and urged other governorship aspirants to rally round him and allow the party’s interest to supersede any other.

The announcement, however, drew wild jubilation among party members as they began shouting Yayi ni jo, Yayi ni jare

In his acceptance speech, Adeola thanked the party members for giving him the opportunity to be the ruling party’s candidate, pledging not to let the APC down

“Now is all the sacrifices that my brothers have put together to ensure this day come to pass. I believe in oneness and the unity of our dear state and Ogun West by extension. I know the vision for this state. I know how passionate and how central this state is to the federal republic of Nigeria.

“As far as maintaining our status aside being the most fastest growing economy in Nigeria, all effort that have been put in place to ensure that we reposition this state and take our pride of place in the community of states in this country is well recognised.

“Your excellency, my dear leaders that are here, I want to assure you, sir, that I will not let you down. I promise to keep the flag flying. I promise to retain and maintain the unity, peace and progress that have taken place in Ogun State for the last three years and beyond. I can assure you, I will not derail.

“I will not derail the ship I’m about to take over. I will make sure that it does not derail, and by the special grace of God, I will do my best, my utmost best to keep every member of our great party together; to keep all the state together and to ensure that irrespective of our political alignment, we are one big irreversible family.

“Going forward, from today, your excellency and all the leaders of the party, I want to assure you that a new Ogun State is born and everything that needs to be done to keep us together, to keep us as one in the indivisible entity so that we can take Ogun State to the promise land and to the next level we all desire.”

Welcoming party leaders to the meeting, the party chairman, Sanusi, said the meeting was called to preserve the unity of the party both before, during and after the primaries.

He underscored the need for the party to have rancour-free primaries hence the need for the strategic caucus meeting to carry everyone along and ensure that the party was not divided ahead of the 2027 elections.

Meanwhile, Senator Iyabo Obasanjo, has announced the stoppage of her consultation for the APC ticket, following the announcement of Adeola as the consensus gubernatorial candidate.

The announcement was contained in a statement where she congratulated Adeola.

“I congratulate him and wish him every success. I also thank the state and national leaders of our great party for the opportunity to participate in the nomination process.

“Based on these developments, I have decided to suspend my gubernatorial aspiration. To my supporters across Ogun State, I am deeply grateful for your calm, steadfast support and unwavering trust throughout this journey.

“Together, we move forward with patience, strength and hope,” she said.