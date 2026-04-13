We Are Already Operating Some Form of State Police in Nigeria, Says Ex-IGP Adamu

– Eyes Nasarawa governorship, promises jobs, security reforms

– Vows to transform Lafia, fix infrastructure, boost agriculture and mining

– Dismisses Zoning, says electorate not political elites, give power

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

A former Inspector-General of Police and Nasarawa governorship aspirant, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, has declared that Nigeria was already operating a form of state policing in practice, even if not formally recognised in law, as he unveiled his governorship ambition for Nasarawa State with a promise to tackle insecurity through political, economic and community-based strategies.

Speaking during an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, at the weekend, Adamu argued that the ongoing debate over the establishment of state police overlooks the reality on the ground, where various local security arrangements already perform policing functions.

He said, “The Constitution provides for one police force, but in reality, we already have different forms of policing across the country.

“When you see vigilante groups, neighbourhood watch and other local security outfits carrying out policing functions, what are they doing? They are already performing the role of the police.

“So, whether you call it state police or not, we have it in practice. What we need to do is to strengthen these structures so they can function effectively and within the law.”

Adamu, who is seeking to govern Nasarawa State if he wins the 2027 governorship election in the state, said his experience at the helm of Nigeria’s police force has equipped him with the knowledge required to address the country’s complex security challenges, particularly at the sub-national level.

According to him, insecurity in Nasarawa cannot be viewed in isolation, as it is closely linked with developments in neighbouring states such as Benue, Kogi, Kaduna, Plateau and Niger.

“Security issues are interconnected. What affects one state will certainly affect the others. That is why the solution must be both strategic and political,” he said.

He stressed that while security agencies play a critical role, long-term peace can only be achieved by addressing underlying socio-economic factors.

“You cannot solve insecurity through force alone. There must be political solutions. Poverty and unemployment are major drivers of crime, and if we do not address them, the problem will persist,” he added.

Adamu outlined job creation as the cornerstone of his security strategy, noting that engaging the youth productively would significantly reduce crime.

“The first step is to create jobs. If young people have something meaningful to do, they are less likely to engage in criminal activities,” he said.

He identified agriculture and solid minerals as key sectors that could absorb a large number of unemployed youths.

“Nasarawa is richly blessed with arable land and mineral resources. With proper investment, these sectors can drive economic growth and create employment opportunities,” he noted.

The former police chief also emphasised the importance of community-based approaches to security, particularly in addressing farmer-herder conflicts and kidnapping, which he described as the dominant security challenges in the North-central region.

“In Nasarawa, the major issues are farmer-herder clashes and kidnapping. To address them, we must bring communities together and promote dialogue,” he said.

He proposed empowering traditional institutions and community leaders to play a more active role in maintaining security.

“Community policing is key. Traditional leaders understand their people and can help identify potential threats early. If properly supported, they can work with security agencies to prevent crime,” he explained.

Beyond security, Adamu painted a bleak picture of infrastructure in Nasarawa State, citing inadequate electricity, poor road networks and lack of potable water as major challenges.

“Even in the state capital, you cannot get 24-hour electricity. Small businesses are struggling because they depend on power to survive,” he said.

He also highlighted the poor condition of rural roads, which he said affects farmers’ ability to transport their produce to markets.

“If farmers cannot move their goods easily, it affects their income and the economy of the state,” he added.

On water supply, he noted that residents rely heavily on boreholes due to the absence of functional public water systems.

Adamu criticised the slow pace of development in Lafia, describing it as unbefitting of a state capital.

“The capital still looks like a glorified local government headquarters. That must change,” he said.

He pledged to modernise the city and develop satellite towns to accommodate the growing population, especially given Nasarawa’s proximity to the Federal Capital Territory.

“We must take advantage of our proximity to Abuja by developing planned settlements with proper infrastructure,” he added.

The governorship aspirant also threw his weight behind local government autonomy, describing it as essential for grassroots development.

“In any functional democracy, the three tiers of government must work effectively. Local governments should be allowed to operate independently and be held accountable,” he said.

On his political prospects, Adamu said he is relying on the support of the electorate rather than political elites.

“I have gone round all the 147 wards in the state, engaging directly with the people and understanding their challenges. I am confident in their support,” he said.

He also dismissed zoning as a determining factor in the state’s governorship race, insisting that competence should be the primary consideration.

Adamu pointed to his achievements as Inspector-General of Police as evidence of his capacity to lead, noting that he contributed to security and development initiatives across the country, including Nasarawa State.

“I have served this country at the highest level in policing, and I have also contributed to development efforts in my state. I believe I have the experience and vision to move Nasarawa forward,” he said.

He concluded by reiterating his commitment to improving security, creating jobs and delivering good governance if elected governor.

“Governance is about improving the lives of the people. With the right leadership, Nasarawa State can achieve peace, development and prosperity,” he said.