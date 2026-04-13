Vincent Okonkwo’s ‘The Covenant’ Heads Into Season 2 After AMVCA Nod

Nollywood producer and VSL Media founder, Vincent Okonkwo, is pushing ahead with the next chapter of his latest series, ‘The Covenant,’ as it moves into Season 2 following a recent nomination at the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The nomination, for veteran actress Sola Sobowale in the Best Supporting Actress category, comes as the series maintained a notable run on Netflix’s Top 10 chart for 10 weeks after its release on December 12, 2025, an impressive feat for an African title.

For Okonkwo, the development marks a continuation of a consistent awards trajectory. Since establishing VSL Media, his productions, ‘Ponzi’ (2022), ‘Passport’ (2023), and now ‘The Covenant’ (2026), have all secured AMVCA recognition, reflecting a sustained alignment between commercial appeal and production value.

Speaking on the nomination, Okonkwo attributed the recognition to the broader production effort. “It speaks to the strength of the team and the work that has gone into the project, from development through to how it reaches audiences,” he said.

Industry observers note that beyond its production quality, the series’ performance has been supported by a coordinated distribution and digital marketing strategy, driven by targeted audience engagement and platform visibility—factors that sustained its presence on streaming charts.

Looking ahead, Okonkwo confirmed that production for Season 2 is underway, with plans to expand filming to South Africa and introduce new regional talent, in a move aimed at strengthening the show’s pan-African positioning.

Directed by the late Dimeji Ajibola and shot by Peter Moloto, ‘The Covenant’ reflects a growing trend of Nigerian productions pairing technical ambition with structured release strategies to achieve both critical and commercial success.