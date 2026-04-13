Suleimon Emerges Nigeria’s First Gold Medalist at World Sambo Cup

Nigeria’s Rukayat Suleimon etched her name into sporting history after becoming the first female blind sambist in the world to win a gold medal at the World Sambo Cup, held in Yerevan, Armenia.

Suleimon, alongside compatriot Elizabeth Aseso, were among the pioneering group of female sambists to compete in an international tournament organized by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

Competing in the women’s -54kg category, Suleimon defied the odds to claim gold, defeating opponents from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

A Lagos State judo champion making her international debut, Suleimon stunned Kazakhstan’s Abdinazarova Elnara with a narrow 12–10 victory in her opening bout. She then faced Uzbekistan’s highly-rated Ortikova Charos in the final, where she overcame an early scare to dominate with a 13–2 win. The triumph marked her as the first Nigerian and African to win gold at an international sambo event, and the first female blind sambist globally to achieve such a feat.

Her teammate Aseso, competing in the women’s -59kg category, was less fortunate, missing out on the podium. Nonetheless, Suleimon’s achievement was hailed by FIAS, which described Nigeria as an emerging powerhouse in African sambo.

Reflecting on her victory, Suleimon credited the Nigeria Sambo Association and its Vice Chairman, Sherif Hammed, for their support. “I promised I would not return to Nigeria empty-handed, and I thank God I achieved my dream of winning gold.”

“ It was not easy—I was nervous in each fight since it was my first international tournament. But I conquered my fear and gave my best. I am excited and grateful to God, my coach, and Mr. Hammed for making this possible. I hope to compete more internationally and look forward to the World Championships in November,” she said.

Her success continues Nigeria’s remarkable breakthroughs in blind sambo. In 2024, Samuel Oladele Kekere became the first Nigerian and African blind sambist to compete at the World Cup, followed by Sodiq Ajibade’s bronze medal in 2025. Suleimon’s gold now elevates Nigeria’s profile further on the global stage.

Vice President of Nigeria Sambo Association Hammed described the achievement as historic. “For Nigeria to produce the first blind sambist to win gold at the World Cup is humbling. It is not just a victory for Nigeria but for Africa. This performance proves that with the right support, Nigeria can consistently compete at the highest level. It sends a strong message that disability is not inability, and it reinforces our mission to create opportunities for visually impaired athletes to excel and represent Africa on the world stage,” he said.

The World Cup, hosted at the Gazprom Educational-Sports Complex in Armenia, brought together top athletes from across the globe in Sport Sambo, Combat Sambo, and Blind Sambo. Beyond competition, the event strengthened international sporting ties, enhanced athlete rankings, and advanced Sambo’s Olympic ambitions.

Nigeria’s Rukayat Suleimon etched her name into sporting history after becoming the first female blind sambist in the world to win a gold medal at the World Sambo Cup, held in Yerevan, Armenia.

Suleimon, alongside compatriot Elizabeth Aseso, were among the pioneering group of female sambists to compete in an international tournament organized by the International Sambo Federation (FIAS).

Competing in the women’s -54kg category, Suleimon defied the odds to claim gold, defeating opponents from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

A Lagos State judo champion making her international debut, Suleimon stunned Kazakhstan’s Abdinazarova Elnara with a narrow 12–10 victory in her opening bout. She then faced Uzbekistan’s highly-rated Ortikova Charos in the final, where she overcame an early scare to dominate with a 13–2 win. The triumph marked her as the first Nigerian and African to win gold at an international sambo event, and the first female blind sambist globally to achieve such a feat.

Her teammate Aseso, competing in the women’s -59kg category, was less fortunate, missing out on the podium. Nonetheless, Suleimon’s achievement was hailed by FIAS, which described Nigeria as an emerging powerhouse in African sambo.

Reflecting on her victory, Suleimon credited the Nigeria Sambo Association and its Vice Chairman, Sherif Hammed, for their support. “I promised I would not return to Nigeria empty-handed, and I thank God I achieved my dream of winning gold.”

“ It was not easy—I was nervous in each fight since it was my first international tournament. But I conquered my fear and gave my best. I am excited and grateful to God, my coach, and Mr. Hammed for making this possible. I hope to compete more internationally and look forward to the World Championships in November,” she said.

Her success continues Nigeria’s remarkable breakthroughs in blind sambo. In 2024, Samuel Oladele Kekere became the first Nigerian and African blind sambist to compete at the World Cup, followed by Sodiq Ajibade’s bronze medal in 2025. Suleimon’s gold now elevates Nigeria’s profile further on the global stage.

Vice President of Nigeria Sambo Association Hammed described the achievement as historic. “For Nigeria to produce the first blind sambist to win gold at the World Cup is humbling. It is not just a victory for Nigeria but for Africa. This performance proves that with the right support, Nigeria can consistently compete at the highest level. It sends a strong message that disability is not inability, and it reinforces our mission to create opportunities for visually impaired athletes to excel and represent Africa on the world stage,” he said.

The World Cup, hosted at the Gazprom Educational-Sports Complex in Armenia, brought together top athletes from across the globe in Sport Sambo, Combat Sambo, and Blind Sambo. Beyond competition, the event strengthened international sporting ties, enhanced athlete rankings, and advanced Sambo’s Olympic ambitions.