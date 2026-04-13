Stakeholders Oppose Call to Decentralise Tantita’s Pipeline Security Contract 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Stakeholders in the Niger Delta region have rejected calls from some quarters to decentralise the pipeline security contract awarded to the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL).

This as the stakeholders who came under Niger Delta ex-militants, Board of Trustees (BoT), Critical Stakeholders Forum (CSF) and the Foundation for Heritage Advancement and Development in Niger Delta (FHADND) have hailed the National Assembly for passing a vote of confidence in Tantita’s operations and Tompolo’s leadership.

The stakeholders, made their position during their meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday.

They described the call to tamper with the framework of the contract under the leadership of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo popularly known as Tompolo as premature, dangerous and potentially counterproductive.

They stakeholders lauded President Bola Tinubu for approving the renewal of the contract, saying the President acted in line with the wishes of overwhelming majority of critical stakeholders and the ordinary people, who according to them had seen the stabilising impact of Tantita’s operations in the Niger Delta.

The stakeholders’ communique was signed by High chief Reuben Wilson, BOT Chairman, BSF; Mr. Ezekiel Akpasibewei, First Phase Ex-militant Leaders; Chief Francis Waiwei, Executive Director, FHADND; Comrade Nature Dumale Kieghe, BOT Secretary; Prince Emeka Igwe (Imo State Coordinator) and Ideye Granvile (Rivers).

Other signatories in the communique are High Chief Andabafa Opunama (Delta coordinator), Darikoro Alfred (Bayelsa), High Chief Niko Sintei (Akwa Ibom), Frankly Duduku (Cross River), Godgift Ayabowei (Bayelsa), Kenneth Ekberi and Chief Oyetakin Senator (Ondo).

They recalled that before the era of Tantita’s operations, the Niger Delta was notorious for oil theft, pipeline vandalism, illegal bunkering, sabotage of oil infrastructure and environmental degradation.

But the stakeholders noted that following the surveillance contract, all the vices had reduced to their barest minimum adding that the current operation framework had led to improved field coordination, stronger local intelligence gathering and increased operational vigilance among others.

“In simple terms, the present structure is working and what is working should be strengthened and not dismantled. Pipeline surveillance in the Niger Delta is not an ordinary contract, it is a national security responsibility tied directly to Nigeria’s economic survival”, the stakehokders said.

They insisted that any attempt to distort the existing structure would create operational confusion, encourage rivalry among multiple actors, weaken accountability, undermine coordination and efficiency and create security gaps that criminal elements could exploit among others.

The stakehokders said: “The current arrangement under Tantita has over time developed the institutional familiarity, operational experience, and local legitimacy required to function effectively in such a sensitive environment.

“To suddenly fragment such framework in the name of decentralisation would amount to disrupting a system that has already demonstrated effectiveness.

“We must state clearly that pipeline security should never be politicised or reduced to a sharing formula for sectional, political or patronage interest. Nigeria’s strategic oil assets are too important to be subjected to experiments driven by personal ambition, regional pressure or political bargaining.

“The overriding consideration must always be national interest, operational effectiveness and sustainable peace in the Niger Delta.

“We, therefore urge all well-meaning stakeholders’ leaders to support the preservation and strengthening of the current surveillance framework in the overall interest of peace, security, and economic stability in the Niger Delta and Nigeria at large.

“We are also using this medium to assure Mr. President that he will be given overwhelming bulk votes in the forthcoming 2027 presidential election in the Niger Delta region because of his speedy approval of the renewal of the pipeline security and surveillance job for Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited.”

They added the renewal of the contract has renewed the hopes and strengthened the confidence of the ordinary Niger Deltans in Mr. President.

“The Niger Delta people are excited to continue plying their trades without the fear of sea pirates’ attacks and the negative effects of illegal oil bunkering activities in their communities”, the stakeholders noted.

ENDS

TO LEAD JUMP 5

Northern Governors Celebrate Foremost Industrialist, Aliko Dangote at 69

– Hail business titan as pride of Africa’s enterprise, philanthropy

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

The Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) and governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has paid glowing tribute to Africa’s foremost industrialist and business titan, Aliko Dangote, on the occasion of his 69th birthday, describing him as a towering symbol of African enterprise and visionary leadership.

In a goodwill message, on behalf of the 19 Northern governors, Governor Inuwa Yahaya said Dangote’s extraordinary journey from entrepreneurship to global industrial prominence is a source of pride not only to Northern Nigeria but to the entire African continent.

In the message issued by Ismaila Uba Misilli, Director-General (Press Affairs), Government House, Gombe, and made available to journalists Saturday, the governor noted that through the Dangote Group, the business mogul has redefined the possibilities of indigenous enterprise by building world-class industries that continue to drive economic growth, strengthen local capacity and create thousands of jobs across Nigeria and beyond.

The NSGF chairman particularly commended Aliko Dangote’s bold investments in strategic sectors, especially cement manufacturing, petrochemicals and refining.

He noted that the establishment of the Dangote Refinery and the expansion of cement plants across Africa have significantly enhanced the continent’s industrial competitiveness and reduced dependence on imports.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya said Dangote’s steadfast confidence in Nigeria’s economy and his readiness to commit long-term investments to national development have made him a shining example of what visionary private sector leadership can achieve.

According to him, the Northern Governors hold Dangote in high esteem for his immense contributions to economic transformation, youth employment, infrastructure development and the promotion of Africa’s self-reliance in critical industries.

The forum also praised his far-reaching humanitarian interventions through the Aliko Dangote Foundation, particularly in the areas of health, education, humanitarian relief and poverty reduction, which have touched millions of lives across communities.

On behalf of the governors of the 19 Northern states, Governor Inuwa Yahaya prayed for Allah’s continued blessings upon Dangote, wishing him sound health, greater wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to Nigeria, Africa and humanity. ENDS