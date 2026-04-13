Polaris Bank Deepens Youth Financial Literacy Push

Nume Ekeghe

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its commitment to youth financial education, leveraging the 2026 edition of Global Money Week to scale awareness around responsible money management among young Nigerians, as the financial landscape grows increasingly complex in a digital age.

In a statement, the bank said the urgency of equipping young people with practical financial knowledge has become more pronounced, noting that “As conversations around money become more complex in a fast-evolving digital world, the need to build a financially smart future and equip young people with the right financial knowledge has never been more critical.”

It stressed that financial literacy now extends beyond basic saving habits, encompassing “spending behaviour, saving culture, digital transactions, and entrepreneurial thinking,” adding that these competencies are “increasingly becoming a life skill, not just a nice-to-have.”

The bank noted that its participation in the global campaign, which runs from April 7 to April 30, aligns with its broader strategy of promoting financial inclusion and long-term economic wellbeing.

“Global Money Week is an annual initiative led by Child and Youth Finance International in collaboration with key stakeholders, including financial service providers and government institutions, to inspire children and young people to learn about money management, livelihoods, and entrepreneurship,” the statement said.

Reflecting on its previous impact, Polaris Bank disclosed that during the 2025 edition, it “reached and impacted directly 3,372 students across 35 secondary schools in 36 states across Nigeria,” underscoring the scale of its outreach efforts.

According to the bank, the 2026 theme, ‘Smart Money Talks,’ underscores “the importance of making informed financial decisions in an increasingly digital environment,” while reinforcing “the value of critical thinking, emotional intelligence, and sound financial judgement in helping young people navigate today’s financial realities.”