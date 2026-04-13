NUPENG to Elect Oladiti as President as Akporeha’s Tenure Ends

Sunday Ehigiator

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers is set to elect Salimon Akanni Oladiti as its next president on April 24, as the tenure of the incumbent, Williams Akporeha, comes to an end.

Akporeha announced his exit date at the weekend during the Quarterly National Executive Council meeting of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of NUPENG held in Warri, Delta State.

Checks indicated that Oladiti, a former national chairman of the PTD Branch and current national trustee of the union, is poised to emerge as the new president at the election scheduled to take place in Lagos.

His emergence would mark a historic milestone for the union, as it would be the first time a member of the PTD branch ascends to the presidency of NUPENG.

At the meeting, the Zonal Chairman of PTD-NUPENG, Port Harcourt Zone, Joseph Okafor, moved a motion for the unanimous ratification of Oladiti for the position, which was seconded by Adekunle Akinlaja of the Lagos Zone.

In what appeared to be valedictory remarks, Akporeha expressed appreciation to members of the PTD branch for their steadfast support throughout his eight-year tenure.

“Eight years ago, you stood by me in this same room. You didn’t only stand by me, you supported me. When things were tough, you were there through all the challenges,” he said.

He explained that his support for a PTD member to succeed him was driven by a sense of gratitude and conviction.

“I want to appreciate all of you. If I stand to support one of your own as president, I have no apology. If I have done anything otherwise, my conscience would have troubled me. God used you to install me,” he added.

Akporeha urged members to extend the same level of support to Oladiti and the newly elected National Chairman of the PTD Branch, Mathias Ote, to ensure the continued growth and stability of the union.

“By the grace of God, as I move along, I want to see a union stronger than I left it. I don’t want to see PTD go into disarray. The greatest favour you can do is to support this man whom you have elected today as your national chairman. Also, support your own that will be the president, and by the grace of God, on April 24, when I shall be in your midst again as former president,” he said.

In his inaugural remarks, Ote thanked the leadership and members of the union for the confidence reposed in him, pledging to provide purposeful leadership.

“Sincerely, I appreciate all our members and leaders for finding me worthy to be given the privilege to lead our branch for the next four years.

“You can agree with me that there are so many other capable and competent hands that can lead this great branch, but in your collective wise decision and by the special grace of the Almighty God, I was elected as the branch chairman.

“Comrades, silver nor gold have I none to offer in appreciation of your love, support, prayers, and encouragement towards the success of my election, but what I have, which is good leadership, I will spare nothing in providing it,” Ote added.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners, Alhaji Lawal Yusuf Othman, commended NUPENG for fostering a peaceful transition process, adding, “I once again want to appreciate NUPENG. NARTO will continue to give you the necessary support.”