Don Faults Opposition to Upgrade MAN, Oron, Lists Economic Benefits of Maritime University

Okon Bassey in Uyo

A university don, Prof. Emmanuel Onwioduokit, has faulted recent opposition to the upgrade of the Maritime Academy of Nigeria (MAN), Oron, into a specialised maritime university.

Professor Onwioduokit reasoned the transition would significantly boost Nigeria’s economy and strengthen its position in the global maritime sector.

Onwioduokit, in a response to remarks by chairman of the academy’s Governing Council, Kehinde Akinola, argued that fears of weakened training standards were unfounded.

He pointed out that global best practices show that maritime universities successfully combine academic programmes with professional seafarer training.

The university don explained that countries with advanced maritime systems operate hybrid institutions that integrate degree programmes with industry-standard training, resulting in stronger capacity, improved global relevance, and expanded opportunities for cadets and researchers.

According to him, “Around the world, maritime universities combine academic degrees with rigorous seafarer training without compromising standards. Their transition from academies has consistently expanded their capacity, reputation, and global relevance.”

The professor added that Nigeria’s status as a leading maritime nation in Africa, with strategic interests in the Gulf of Guinea and a growing blue economy, makes the establishment of a dedicated maritime university imperative.

“A maritime nation of Nigeria’s size and importance cannot afford to operate without specialised universities at the centre of its maritime development agenda,” he said, stressing such an institution would help develop skilled manpower, policy experts, and technical professionals needed to drive the sector.

The Professor of Economics and former Commissioner for Economic Development in Akwa Ibom State further noted that the current academy structure limits growth.

“The present framework cannot fully support degree expansion, attract major research funding, or sustain advanced postgraduate programmes. A university structure unlocks these opportunities and enables global partnerships,” he stated.

He said the proposed university would also enhance existing training programmes, stressing that professional certifications under global standards would not only continue but improve.

“Professional training will not disappear. Instead, it will be strengthened with better facilities, improved simulators, enhanced laboratories, and stronger industry linkages,” he said.

Onwioduokit added the institution would serve as a catalyst for Nigeria’s blue economy by producing skilled professionals across key areas such as shipping, marine engineering, logistics, and maritime security.

“This is not just an academic upgrade; it is an economic investment that will create jobs, stimulate innovation, and position Nigeria as a maritime knowledge hub in Africa,” he maintained.

He described the upgrade as a natural progression rather than a disruption, pointing out that many globally recognised maritime institutions evolved from academies into full-fledged universities without losing their core mandates.

“Upgrading the academy is an evolution, not a disruption. It builds on existing strengths while aligning with global standards and national aspirations,” he said.

Earlier, Akinola had cautioned against converting the academy into a conventional university, warning that such a move could dilute its specialised training focus, weaken industry linkages, and affect its alignment with international standards such as the Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.

He noted the academy’s strength lies in its hands-on training and global recognition, urging stakeholders to prioritise its existing mandate while considering any transition.

However, Onwioduokit maintained that upgrading the institution into the University of Maritime Studies Oron would not only preserve these strengths but expand them, positioning Nigeria as a maritime knowledge hub in Africa and driving long-term economic growth.