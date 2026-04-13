CNS, Security Experts: Military Must Be Fit, Alert to End Oil Theft, Terrorism, Violent Extremism

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, alongside senior military officers and security experts, has underscored the urgent need for personnel of the Armed Forces to remain physically fit and mentally alert in order to effectively combat oil theft, terrorism, and violent extremism across Nigeria.

They stressed the evolving nature of security threats requires a disciplined, responsive, and highly coordinated military capable of swift and decisive action.

According to them, sustained operational readiness and heightened vigilance are critical to dismantling criminal networks and restoring stability in troubled regions.

This position was reinforced at the Nigerian Navy’s first quarter route march for 2026, held over the weekend at Navy Town Parade Ground, Asokoro, Abuja.

Speaking at the event, Admiral Abbas expressed satisfaction with the personnel’s demonstration of strength, stamina, and endurance—qualities he described as indispensable for fulfilling their constitutional responsibilities.

He noted that such responsibilities are central not only to national security but also to the country’s economic prosperity.

Represented by the Director of Manning at Naval Headquarters, Rear Admiral Kolawole Oguntuga, the CNS commended participants for their impressive display of physical fitness and mental alertness, urging them to remain resolute despite prevailing challenges.

He emphasised that such exercises must become a sustained culture rather than isolated events.

“That is why this exercise is not meant to be a one-off activity. Rather, it should be sustained individually and collectively, at all times. We must continually strive to maintain both physical fitness and mental alertness so that we can effectively discharge our constitutional responsibilities and uphold the oath we have sworn to defend this nation.

“As we moved out this morning, I am sure you noticed the excitement among the civilians we encountered along the way. They looked at us with confidence and expectation. They believe in us, and therefore, we must not betray that trust.

“We must prove to them that the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces in general remain a formidable force to be reckoned with.”

Providing further insight, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, described physical fitness and mental alertness as indispensable to military effectiveness.

“In a country like Nigeria, where troops confront a mix of insurgency, kidnapping, and other asymmetric threats, the ability of soldiers to move, think, and react faster than their adversaries often determine mission success or failure,” he explained.

He added that endurance, strength, and agility enable troops to operate effectively across Nigeria’s diverse terrain, while physical fitness ensures they can carry heavy equipment, withstand extreme weather, and sustain prolonged operations without compromising unit effectiveness.

“Equally critical is mental alertness. Modern security threats, particularly from groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province, are unpredictable and adaptive.

“Soldiers must process intelligence rapidly, distinguish civilians from hostile actors, and make split-second decisions under intense pressure. Mental sharpness enhances situational awareness, discipline, and emotional control, thereby reducing the risk of operational errors and civilian harm,” he stated.

Onoja further highlighted the long-term benefits, noting that both attributes are essential to the health and resilience of personnel.

“It also builds confidence and morale—key ingredients in sustaining fighting spirit. Mental alertness, reinforced by psychological resilience, helps troops cope with stress, trauma, and the prolonged separation from family that characterises deployments,” he added.

Similarly, a veteran defence correspondent and Editor-in-Chief of Razor Media Group, Odita Sunday, emphasised that both qualities are fundamental to operational success in tackling oil theft, piracy, terrorism, and other violent crimes.

“Fitness provides the endurance, strength and agility required to operate in harsh environments and respond swiftly to threats, while mental alertness ensures sound judgement, situational awareness and rapid decision-making under pressure. Together, these qualities are critical to mission success, survival and the ability to outmanoeuvre adversaries,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CNS charged troops to sustain and intensify ongoing coordinated kinetic operations against the nation’s adversaries.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Navy and the Armed Forces to national security and economic stability.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remain one of the key institutions holding our dear country together. Therefore, we must not allow the sacrifices and efforts of our past heroes to be in vain. For us to sustain this fight and continue enhancing our national security, we must remain physically and mentally fit,” he concluded.