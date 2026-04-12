Troops Got Intelligence Three Days Before Benisheikh Attack, Says Zulum

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has revealed that security forces had prior intelligence about the recent terrorist attack on the 15 Task Force Brigade in Benisheikh, Kaga Local Government Area, three days before it occurred.

The governor made the disclosure yesterday during a sympathy visit to the town, following the deadly assault that claimed the life of the Brigade Commander, Brigadier General O.O. Braimoh, along with several soldiers and civilians.

The attack, which took place in the early hours of Friday, targeted both the military formation and parts of the town, underscoring the persistent threat posed by insurgents in the North-east despite sustained counter-insurgency operations by Nigerian troops.

Describing the incident as shocking and deeply troubling, Zulum condemned the assault and called for an urgent review of military strategies to forestall similar occurrences.

“This is one of the most surprising attacks that I have witnessed in recent times,” the governor said. “Credible intelligence about the impending attack had been available for approximately three days, and there is a need to reassess our security architecture to address emerging threats more effectively.”

the military formation, prompting concerns about the circumstances that allowed the attackers to strike despite prior warnings.

During his visit, Zulum questioned local authorities about their awareness of the intelligence. The chairman of the local government confirmed that such reports had indeed been received, a development that prompted the governor to lament the lapse that enabled the attack to proceed.

Benisheikh, located along the strategic Maiduguri–Damaturu highway, serves as the headquarters of Kaga Local Government Area and has long been a critical military and logistical hub in the fight against Boko Haram.

The town has witnessed several insurgent attacks since the early years of the conflict, including a devastating assault in 2013 that resulted in heavy casualties and widespread destruction.

Although improved security measures and sustained military operations have restored relative calm in recent years, sporadic attacks continue to highlight the resilience of insurgent groups operating in the Lake Chad Basin.

Zulum emphasised the need for enhanced intelligence coordination, vigilance, and proactive measures to safeguard both military installations and civilian populations.

He assured troops of the Borno State Government’s continued support in their efforts to protect lives and property, reiterating his administration’s commitment to strengthening local security structures.

“We will continue to support the Armed Forces and other security agencies. Our administration will also enhance the resilience of local vigilantes, security personnel, and affected communities to ensure that Benisheikh does not fall into the hands of Boko Haram,” he stated.

The governor also extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers and prayed for the repose of their souls, describing their sacrifices as a testament to their patriotism and dedication to national security.

The Benisheikh attack has once again drawn national attention to the fragile security situation in Nigeria’s North-east and the urgent need for sustained collaboration among the military, government, and local communities to defeat insurgency in the region.