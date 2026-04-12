Security Experts to FG: Move Beyond Naming Terror Financiers, Ensure Prosecution

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Security experts have urged the federal government to go beyond merely naming alleged terrorism financiers and ensure their swift investigation and prosecution to strengthen the fight against insecurity.

The call followed the government’s release of a list of 48 individuals and 12 corporate entities linked to terrorism financing, a move the security experts stressed must be matched with concrete legal actions.

The federal government yesterday released a list of 48 individuals and 12 corporate entities allegedly linked to terrorism financing in Nigeria

The list was published on the Nigeria Sanctions Committee (NIGSAC) website as part of ongoing efforts to curb terrorism-related activities.

The disclosure highlighted intensified measures by authorities to identify and track persons and organisations suspected of supporting terrorist operations.

The publication included individuals and groups reportedly connected to various extremist organisations operating within and outside Nigeria.

The list disclosed the nationalities of those named, their specific roles, gender, or the terrorist groups they were allegedly connected to.

NIGSAC operates under the authority of the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA), which coordinates its activities within the national security framework.

Its core mandates include the implementation of United Nations sanctions – particularly those targeting terrorism financing – ensuring compliance with international obligations, and facilitating coordination among agencies such as financial intelligence, defense, and foreign affairs.

Those named in the latest release included Abdulsamat Ohida, Mohammed Sani, Abdurrahman Abdurrahman, Fatima Ishaq, Tukur Mamu, Yusuf Ghazali, Muhammad Sani, Abubakar Muhammad, Sallamudeen Hassan, Adamu Ishak, Hassana Isah, Abdulkarim Musa, Umar Abdullahi, Abdurrahman Ado, Bashir Yusuf, Ibrahim Alhassan, Muhammad Isah, Salihu Adamu, and Surajo Mohammad.

Others are: Fannami Bukar, Muhammed Musa, Sahabi Ismail, Mohammed Buba, Jama’atu Wal-Jihad, Ansarul Sudan (ANSARU), Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Yan Group, Yan Group NLBDG, Adamu Hassan, Hassan Mohammed, Usman Abubakar, Kubara Salawu, Rabiu Suleiman, Simon Njoku, Godstime Iyare, Francis Mmadubuchi, John Onwumere, Chikwuka Eze, Edwin Chukwuedo, Chiwendu Owoh, Ginika Orji, Awo Uchechukwu, Mercy Ali, Ohagwu Juliana, Eze Okpoto, Nwaobi Chimezie, and Ogumu Kewe.

The entities listed include: West and East Africa General Trading Company Limited, Settings Bureau De Change Limited, G. Side General Enterprises, Desert Exchange Ventures Limited, Eagle Square General Trading Company Limited, Alfa Exchange BDC, Alin Yar Yaya General Enterprises, K. Are Nigeria Limited, Suhailah Bashir General Enterprises, Igwe Ka Ala Enterprises, Seficuvi Global Company, and Lakurawa Sect.

Reacting to the development, former Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lawrence Alobi, emphasised that the principle of the public’s right to know remains fundamental, noting that Nigerians deserve to be kept informed about developments in their country and the steps being taken by the government to address insecurity.

He stressed that the matter was also one of public trust, adding that it goes beyond merely releasing names, saying the government, having identified individuals believed to have committed serious crimes, must demonstrate a firm commitment to justice for both the nation and victims of terrorism.

“In my view, the suspects should be prosecuted, not simply named. The rule of law must be upheld, as it applies universally and not selectively. No individual is above the law. Therefore, the government must ensure that the proper legal process is followed and that justice is duly served,” he said.

On his part, former Director at the Department of State Services (DSS), Barrister Mike Ejiofor, called for the swift investigation of identified terrorist financiers to enable their prosecution alongside high-profile suspects currently being tried by the federal government.

He stressed that bringing them to trial is essential to curbing terrorist attacks across Nigeria, noting that cutting off their sources of funding would ultimately weaken and diminish their operations.

Also, former spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ogbole Amedu Ode, emphasised that identifying alleged financiers of terrorism is a crucial step towards dismantling the financial networks that sustain such activities.

He noted that cutting off an organisation’s source of funding would inevitably weaken it and, over time, lead to its collapse unless alternative support is found.

While underscoring the importance of publicly naming those involved, he maintained that this must be complemented by legal action.

Ace crime reporter and former President of the Crime Reporters Association of Nigeria (CRAN), Odita Sunday, stated that while the release of the list is a commendable and necessary step, it should form part of a broader and sustained strategy.

He emphasised that such an approach must integrate enforcement with preventive intelligence, community engagement and institutional accountability, noting that only a comprehensive framework can effectively disrupt the financial lifelines of terrorism and strengthen Nigeria’s overall security architecture.

In recent years, Nigeria has periodically issued sanctions lists under its national sanctions framework, often in alignment with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

These measures typically involve asset freezes and travel restrictions aimed at disrupting financial networks associated with terrorism.

The sanctions regime was established under the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 to enforce UN-directed financial penalties targeting terrorism financing and the proliferation of weapons.

The latest development comes amid heightened terrorist activities in the North-east and renewed federal government efforts to prosecute high-profile suspects.

So far, no fewer than 386 terrorists have been convicted in ongoing trials involving suspects linked to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, disclosed this on Friday at the end of a four-day special court sitting at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

According to him, a total of 508 defendants were arraigned before 10 courts between Tuesday and Friday.

Fagbemi said the scale of the operation showed the government’s resolve to deal with the matter.

“The federal government is committed to ensuring that due process is followed while bringing those involved in terrorism to justice,” he said.